You'll Make Our Creamy Squash Casserole Recipe for Years to Come

Nutrition Notes

Is Yellow Squash Nutritious?

According to the USDA, 1 cup of cooked yellow squash will give you about 37% of your day's worth of vitamin C and 11% of your potassium. Yellow squash is also rich in antioxidants, particularly lutein and zeaxanthin, which have been shown to help protect the skin, heart, bones and eyes, partly through its ability to reduce inflammation, according to research published in Molecules.

Is Cheddar Cheese Healthy?

Cheese provides many important nutrients, including calcium, which is necessary for bone, heart, nerve and muscle function and health. It also provides probiotics—those good-for-you gut bacteria. Some types of cheese are higher in sodium than others, so if you're sensitive to sodium, you could choose a lower-sodium cheese. As far as the saturated fat in cheese goes, there is some question as to whether the types of saturated fat in cheese are actually harmful (yes, there are different types of saturated fats).

Is This Dish Vegetarian-Friendly?

Yes, as long as you eat dairy and eggs, this dish is vegetarian-friendly.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

I Don't Have Yellow Squash, Can I Use Zucchini Instead?

Absolutely! This casserole can be made with zucchini or a combination of zucchini and yellow squash.

Can I Use Dried Thyme Instead of Fresh?

Yes, if you don't have fresh thyme on hand, you can use 1/4-1/2 teaspoon of dried thyme instead.

Can I Make Squash Casserole Ahead?

You can assemble the casserole a day in advance, minus the cracker topping, and store in the refrigerator. The following day, top the casserole with the cracker mixture and bake until set and golden brown on top.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do You Need to Peel Yellow Squash?

No, there's no need to peel yellow squash! The skin of summer squash, such as yellow squash and zucchini, is thin and edible. When shopping for yellow squash, look for those that are firm to the touch, with smooth and vibrant yellow skin. Avoid yellow squash with large dents or gashes. Before cooking, be sure to wash the yellow squash and scrub off any dirt.

How Do You Keep Squash Casserole from Getting Watery?

To prevent the squash casserole from getting watery, cook the squash in the skillet first. This helps release water. It's important to drain the cooked squash in a colander for 5 minutes and press it dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez