Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Casserole Recipes You'll Make Our Creamy Squash Casserole Recipe for Years to Come Be the first to rate & review! This squash casserole recipe features sharp Cheddar cheese, yellow squash and a buttery, crispy cracker topping. It is key to cook down the squash in the skillet first, then drain and pat it dry as best you can so the casserole doesn't become too watery. Yellow squash lends a pretty yellow hue, but bright green zucchini works well too. Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 12 Nutrition Profile: Nut-Free Sesame-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Nutrition Notes Is Yellow Squash Nutritious? According to the USDA, 1 cup of cooked yellow squash will give you about 37% of your day's worth of vitamin C and 11% of your potassium. Yellow squash is also rich in antioxidants, particularly lutein and zeaxanthin, which have been shown to help protect the skin, heart, bones and eyes, partly through its ability to reduce inflammation, according to research published in Molecules. Is Cheddar Cheese Healthy? Cheese provides many important nutrients, including calcium, which is necessary for bone, heart, nerve and muscle function and health. It also provides probiotics—those good-for-you gut bacteria. Some types of cheese are higher in sodium than others, so if you're sensitive to sodium, you could choose a lower-sodium cheese. As far as the saturated fat in cheese goes, there is some question as to whether the types of saturated fat in cheese are actually harmful (yes, there are different types of saturated fats). Is This Dish Vegetarian-Friendly? Yes, as long as you eat dairy and eggs, this dish is vegetarian-friendly. Tips from the Test Kitchen I Don't Have Yellow Squash, Can I Use Zucchini Instead? Absolutely! This casserole can be made with zucchini or a combination of zucchini and yellow squash. Can I Use Dried Thyme Instead of Fresh? Yes, if you don't have fresh thyme on hand, you can use 1/4-1/2 teaspoon of dried thyme instead. Can I Make Squash Casserole Ahead? You can assemble the casserole a day in advance, minus the cracker topping, and store in the refrigerator. The following day, top the casserole with the cracker mixture and bake until set and golden brown on top. Frequently Asked Questions Do You Need to Peel Yellow Squash? No, there's no need to peel yellow squash! The skin of summer squash, such as yellow squash and zucchini, is thin and edible. When shopping for yellow squash, look for those that are firm to the touch, with smooth and vibrant yellow skin. Avoid yellow squash with large dents or gashes. Before cooking, be sure to wash the yellow squash and scrub off any dirt. How Do You Keep Squash Casserole from Getting Watery? To prevent the squash casserole from getting watery, cook the squash in the skillet first. This helps release water. It's important to drain the cooked squash in a colander for 5 minutes and press it dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 4 large yellow squash, sliced 1/4-inch thick (about 10 cups) 1 medium sweet onion, thinly sliced 1 teaspoon salt, divided 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme leaves 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese ½ cup whole milk 2 large eggs ½ teaspoon ground pepper 1 (3.5-ounce) sleeve round buttery crackers (such as Ritz; about 28 crackers), crumbled 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add squash, onion and 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until very soft, about 15 minutes. Stir in garlic and thyme; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a colander and let stand for 5 minutes to drain, then press dry with paper towels. (Pressing squash dry with paper towels will make sure the casserole isn't watery once the dish is baked.) Whisk Cheddar, milk, eggs, pepper and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt together in a large bowl. Add the squash mixture; stir to combine. Stir crumbled crackers and butter together in a medium bowl until well coated. Coat an 8-inch-square baking dish with cooking spray. Transfer the squash mixture to the prepared dish; top evenly with the cracker mixture. Bake until set and golden on top, about 20 minutes. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 152 Calories 11g Fat 10g Carbs 5g Protein Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved