These High-Protein Lemon-Blueberry Muffins Are Worth Waking Up For

These lemon-blueberry muffins are so good, you'll think they came straight from a bakery. A sprinkle of sugar creates a nice crunch on the outside, while strained yogurt ensures the muffins stay moist on the inside. The yogurt also provides a boost of satisfying protein, making these muffins perfect for breakfast or snack time. If using frozen blueberries, there's no need to thaw them beforehand. They will add a purple hue to the batter, but it won't affect the delicious end result.

Julia Levy
Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon.

Published on August 18, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the High Protein Lemon Blueberry Muffins
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Profile:
High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 1 ¼ cups whole-wheat flour

  • 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

  • 1 tablespoon baking powder

  • 1 teaspoon baking soda

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • 1 cup unsweetened applesauce

  • 1 cup whole-milk plain strained (Greek-style) yogurt

  • ¼ cup whole milk

  • 1 ½ teaspoons grated lemon zest

  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

  • 2 large eggs

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 8 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided

  • 2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners or coat with cooking spray.

  2. Whisk whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl until combined.

  3. Whisk applesauce, yogurt, milk, lemon zest, lemon juice, eggs, vanilla and 7 tablespoons sugar in another medium bowl until combined. Add the flour mixture; whisk until just combined. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in blueberries until evenly distributed.

  4. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups, about a scant 1/2 cup each. Sprinkle the tops evenly with the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar.

  5. Bake until golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 22 to 26 minutes. Cool in the pan for 5 minutes; transfer to a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.

To make ahead

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

207 Calories
3g Fat
40g Carbs
8g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Serving Size 1 muffin
Calories 207
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 40g 15%
Dietary Fiber 4g 14%
Total Sugars 14g
Added Sugars 8g 16%
Protein 8g 16%
Total Fat 3g 4%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 34mg 11%
Vitamin A 76IU 2%
Vitamin C 4mg 4%
Vitamin D 9IU 2%
Folate 46mcg 12%
Vitamin K 5mcg 4%
Sodium 344mg 15%
Calcium 64mg 5%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 9mg 2%
Potassium 100mg 2%

