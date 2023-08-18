Healthy Bread Recipes Healthy Quick Bread Recipes Healthy Muffin Recipes Healthy Blueberry Muffin Recipes These High-Protein Lemon-Blueberry Muffins Are Worth Waking Up For 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review These lemon-blueberry muffins are so good, you'll think they came straight from a bakery. A sprinkle of sugar creates a nice crunch on the outside, while strained yogurt ensures the muffins stay moist on the inside. The yogurt also provides a boost of satisfying protein, making these muffins perfect for breakfast or snack time. If using frozen blueberries, there's no need to thaw them beforehand. They will add a purple hue to the batter, but it won't affect the delicious end result. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 18, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle, Food Stylist: Julia Levy Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 12 Nutrition Profile: High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ¼ cups whole-wheat flour 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt 1 cup unsweetened applesauce 1 cup whole-milk plain strained (Greek-style) yogurt ¼ cup whole milk 1 ½ teaspoons grated lemon zest 2 tablespoons lemon juice 2 large eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 8 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided 2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries Directions Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners or coat with cooking spray. Whisk whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl until combined. Whisk applesauce, yogurt, milk, lemon zest, lemon juice, eggs, vanilla and 7 tablespoons sugar in another medium bowl until combined. Add the flour mixture; whisk until just combined. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in blueberries until evenly distributed. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups, about a scant 1/2 cup each. Sprinkle the tops evenly with the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Bake until golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 22 to 26 minutes. Cool in the pan for 5 minutes; transfer to a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature. To make ahead Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 207 Calories 3g Fat 40g Carbs 8g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Serving Size 1 muffin Calories 207 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 40g 15% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 14g Added Sugars 8g 16% Protein 8g 16% Total Fat 3g 4% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 34mg 11% Vitamin A 76IU 2% Vitamin C 4mg 4% Vitamin D 9IU 2% Folate 46mcg 12% Vitamin K 5mcg 4% Sodium 344mg 15% Calcium 64mg 5% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 9mg 2% Potassium 100mg 2% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved