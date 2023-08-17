Healthy Breakfast & Brunch Recipes Healthy Cereal Recipes Healthy Oatmeal Recipes Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes Tres Leches-Inspired Overnight Oats Taste Like Dessert for Breakfast Be the first to rate & review! Tres leches, which is Spanish for "three milks," gets its name from the three types of milk that are used to soak the classic cake: whole milk, evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk. Here, we use those milks to hydrate oats, creating a creamy, satisfying breakfast. A sprinkle of cinnamon adds a nice touch of spice, while sliced strawberries provide a pop of color. Tres leches cake is usually topped with whipped cream—if you want to re-create that creaminess, try topping these oats with some plain yogurt for a breakfast-friendly twist. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 17, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 8 hrs 10 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free High Fiber Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup whole milk 1 cup whole evaporated milk 3 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk plus 2 teaspoons, divided 2 tablespoons chia seeds 2 teaspoons vanilla extract ¼ teaspoon salt 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ cup sliced fresh strawberries Directions Whisk whole milk, evaporated milk, 3 tablespoons condensed milk, chia seeds, vanilla and salt together in a medium bowl until fully combined. Fold in oats. Spoon 3/4 cup of the oat mixture into each of 4 (8-oz.) jars. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours and up to 4 days. Just before serving, drizzle each jar of oats with 1/2 teaspoon condensed milk. Sprinkle with cinnamon; top each jar with 2 tablespoons strawberries. Serve chilled. To make ahead Refrigerate oat mixture (Steps 1 & 2) for up to 4 days. When ready to serve, proceed with Step 3. Equipment 4 (8-oz.) jars with lids Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 370 Calories 13g Fat 51g Carbs 14g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 3/4 cup oats & 2 Tbsp. strawberries Calories 370 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 51g 19% Dietary Fiber 7g 25% Total Sugars 21g Added Sugars 9g 18% Protein 14g 28% Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 31mg 10% Vitamin A 102IU 2% Vitamin C 12mg 13% Vitamin D 79IU 20% Folate 8mcg 2% Vitamin K 1mcg 1% Sodium 248mg 11% Calcium 307mg 24% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 49mg 12% Potassium 489mg 10% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved