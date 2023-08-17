Tres Leches-Inspired Overnight Oats Taste Like Dessert for Breakfast

Tres leches, which is Spanish for "three milks," gets its name from the three types of milk that are used to soak the classic cake: whole milk, evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk. Here, we use those milks to hydrate oats, creating a creamy, satisfying breakfast. A sprinkle of cinnamon adds a nice touch of spice, while sliced strawberries provide a pop of color. Tres leches cake is usually topped with whipped cream—if you want to re-create that creaminess, try topping these oats with some plain yogurt for a breakfast-friendly twist.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy
Julia Levy

Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Tres Leches Inspired Overnight Oats
Photo: Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free High Fiber Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole milk

  • 1 cup whole evaporated milk

  • 3 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk plus 2 teaspoons, divided

  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds

  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • ½ cup sliced fresh strawberries

Directions

  1. Whisk whole milk, evaporated milk, 3 tablespoons condensed milk, chia seeds, vanilla and salt together in a medium bowl until fully combined. Fold in oats.

  2. Spoon 3/4 cup of the oat mixture into each of 4 (8-oz.) jars. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours and up to 4 days.

  3. Just before serving, drizzle each jar of oats with 1/2 teaspoon condensed milk. Sprinkle with cinnamon; top each jar with 2 tablespoons strawberries. Serve chilled.

To make ahead

Refrigerate oat mixture (Steps 1 & 2) for up to 4 days. When ready to serve, proceed with Step 3.

Equipment

4 (8-oz.) jars with lids

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

370 Calories
13g Fat
51g Carbs
14g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size 3/4 cup oats & 2 Tbsp. strawberries
Calories 370
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 51g 19%
Dietary Fiber 7g 25%
Total Sugars 21g
Added Sugars 9g 18%
Protein 14g 28%
Total Fat 13g 17%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 31mg 10%
Vitamin A 102IU 2%
Vitamin C 12mg 13%
Vitamin D 79IU 20%
Folate 8mcg 2%
Vitamin K 1mcg 1%
Sodium 248mg 11%
Calcium 307mg 24%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 49mg 12%
Potassium 489mg 10%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

