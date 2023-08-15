Healthy Mealtime Recipes Healthy Breakfast & Brunch Recipes Healthy Cereal Recipes Healthy Oatmeal Recipes Our Cozy Chai-Spiced Oatmeal Is the Breakfast Mashup We've Been Waiting For Be the first to rate & review! This chai-spiced oatmeal is perfectly spiced and just the right creamy consistency. Top this cozy oatmeal with your favorite chopped fresh fruit like mango, or serve it with dried fruit like golden raisins. For some extra crunch, top it with chopped pistachios or cashews and a dollop of yogurt to make it extra creamy. By Alena Jen Published on August 15, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 ½ cups whole milk, divided 2 cups water ¼ teaspoon salt 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon ground ginger ½ teaspoon ground cardamom 4 teaspoons dark brown sugar Directions Combine 3 cups milk, 2 cups water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, uncovered, over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Add oats; reduce heat to medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is creamy and thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in cinnamon, ginger and cardamom until fully combined, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat; cover and let stand, undisturbed, until most of the liquid is absorbed, about 3 minutes. Divide among 4 bowls; top with brown sugar and the remaining 1/2 cup milk. Serve warm. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 298 Calories 10g Fat 42g Carbs 12g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 cup Calories 298 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 42g 15% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 15g Added Sugars 4g 8% Protein 12g 24% Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 21mg 7% Vitamin A 348IU 7% Vitamin D 109IU 27% Folate 11mcg 3% Vitamin K 1mcg 1% Sodium 237mg 10% Calcium 269mg 21% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 63mg 15% Potassium 440mg 9% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved