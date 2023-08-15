Our Cozy Chai-Spiced Oatmeal Is the Breakfast Mashup We've Been Waiting For

Be the first to rate & review!

This chai-spiced oatmeal is perfectly spiced and just the right creamy consistency. Top this cozy oatmeal with your favorite chopped fresh fruit like mango, or serve it with dried fruit like golden raisins. For some extra crunch, top it with chopped pistachios or cashews and a dollop of yogurt to make it extra creamy.

By Alena Jen
Published on August 15, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Chai Spiced Oatmeal
Photo: Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster
Active Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 3 ½ cups whole milk, divided

  • 2 cups water

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • ½ teaspoon ground ginger

  • ½ teaspoon ground cardamom

  • 4 teaspoons dark brown sugar

Directions

  1. Combine 3 cups milk, 2 cups water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, uncovered, over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Add oats; reduce heat to medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is creamy and thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 8 to 10 minutes.

  2. Stir in cinnamon, ginger and cardamom until fully combined, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat; cover and let stand, undisturbed, until most of the liquid is absorbed, about 3 minutes. Divide among 4 bowls; top with brown sugar and the remaining 1/2 cup milk. Serve warm.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

298 Calories
10g Fat
42g Carbs
12g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size 1 cup
Calories 298
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 42g 15%
Dietary Fiber 5g 18%
Total Sugars 15g
Added Sugars 4g 8%
Protein 12g 24%
Total Fat 10g 13%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 21mg 7%
Vitamin A 348IU 7%
Vitamin D 109IU 27%
Folate 11mcg 3%
Vitamin K 1mcg 1%
Sodium 237mg 10%
Calcium 269mg 21%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 63mg 15%
Potassium 440mg 9%
Zinc 1mg 9%
Vitamin B12 1mcg 42%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
Banana Protein Muffins
16 Low-Calorie, High-Fiber Snacks for Weight Loss
a recipe photo of the Lemon Blueberry Overnight Oats
25 Berry-Packed Breakfast Recipes
a recipe photo of the Tiramisu Overnight Oats
15 Gut-Healthy, Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes
a recipe photo of the Blueberry Baked Oatmeal
13 Baked Oatmeal Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
a recipe photo of the Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds
Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds (Meal-Prep Friendly)
8 hrs 10 mins
Charred Cabbage with Cashew Cream
Charred Cabbage Wedges with Cashew Cream
1 hr 30 mins
recipe photo of Hash-Brown Breakfast Toast with Egg & Salsa
16 Healthy Breakfast Recipes You Can Make in Three Steps or Less
stuna salad spread
Our 17 Best 10-Minute Snacks
Egg in a Hole Peppers with Avocado Salsa
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Plan
a recipe photo of the Vegan Burger
The Best Vegan Burgers
35 mins
banana overnight oats
30-Day Gut-Healthy Breakfast Plan
3-Ingredient Banana Sheet-Pan Pancakes
22 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts You'll Want to Make Forever
Bowl of Oatmeal
How to Prepare Oatmeal and 5 Tips for Making It Better
Broccoli & Cheese Omelet
20 10-Minute Breakfast Recipes Ready in Three Steps or Less
a recipe photo of the Overnight Steel-Cut Oats served in jars
Overnight Steel-Cut Oats
8 hrs 50 mins
a recipe photo of the Oatmeal with Fruit & Nuts served in a bowl
Oatmeal with Fruit & Nuts
10 mins