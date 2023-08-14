Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Breast Recipes Bang Bang Chicken Checks All the Boxes Be the first to rate & review! This bang bang chicken recipe is a twist on the popular Bonefish Grill Bang Bang Shrimp with crispy panko-coated chicken pieces served with a creamy, sweet and spicy chili sauce. Coating the chicken in mayonnaise keeps it tender and juicy when baking and eliminates the need to coat the chicken in a traditional egg wash. If you want to turn up the heat, serve with extra Sriracha. By Liz Mervosh Liz Mervosh Elizabeth Mervosh is a recipe tester and developer for Dotdash Meredith Food Studios in Birmingham, Alabama. She creates and fine-tunes recipes for brands including Southern Living, Real Simple, Food & Wine, People and EatingWell. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 14, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ¼ cups whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs 1 tablespoon canola oil 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces 1 tablespoon mayonnaise plus 1/3 cup, divided 2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce 1 ½ tablespoons lime juice 1 tablespoon Sriracha 1 teaspoon onion powder ¼ teaspoon salt Directions Preheat oven to 450°F. Place a wire rack on a rimmed baking sheet. Stir panko and oil together in a wide shallow bowl or pie plate. Toss chicken with 1 tablespoon mayonnaise in a medium bowl until thoroughly coated. Working with 1 piece at a time, dredge the chicken in the panko mixture to coat. Transfer the coated chicken pieces to the prepared rack, spacing the pieces evenly apart. Discard any remaining panko mixture. Bake the chicken until an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 165°F, 10 to 12 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk chili sauce, lime juice, Sriracha, onion powder and the remaining 1/3 cup mayonnaise together in a small bowl until blended. Transfer the chicken nuggets to a large plate; sprinkle evenly with salt. Drizzle with 1/4 cup of the sauce. Serve with the remaining 1/4 cup sauce for dipping. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 395 Calories 23g Fat 16g Carbs 29g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size about 6 chicken nuggets & about 2 Tbsp. sauce Calories 395 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 2g Added Sugars 1g 2% Protein 29g 58% Total Fat 23g 29% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 92mg 31% Vitamin A 175IU 4% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Vitamin D 3IU 1% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 13mcg 3% Vitamin K 39mcg 33% Sodium 462mg 20% Calcium 11mg 1% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 34mg 8% Potassium 407mg 9% Zinc 1mg 9% Omega 3 2g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved