Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Chili Recipes This Copycat Wendy's Chili Is Better Than the Original This copycat Wendy's chili is a lighter yet hearty take on the original version. Lean ground beef is a healthy swap that helps keep saturated fat in check, while plenty of beans help thicken the chili and add a boost of fiber. While the original Wendy's chili isn't spicy, you can add heat with a pinch of cayenne pepper or chopped fresh hot green chiles, such as jalapeños or serranos, as garnish. Published on August 11, 2023 Active Time: 40 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Ingredients 1 tablespoon canola oil 1 large yellow onion, chopped 1 small green bell pepper, chopped 2 medium stalks celery, chopped 1 ½ pounds 90%-lean ground beef 2 tablespoons tomato paste 2 tablespoons chili powder 1 tablespoon ground cumin 2 teaspoons garlic powder 2 teaspoons onion powder 1 ½ cups unsalted chicken broth 2 (8 ounce) cans no-salt-added tomato sauce 1 (15 ounce) can no-salt-added dark kidney beans, rinsed 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added pink or pinto beans, rinsed 1 (14.5 ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, undrained ½ teaspoon salt ¾ cup whole-milk plain strained (Greek-style) yogurt (optional) Directions Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell pepper and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened, 10 to 12 minutes. Add ground beef; cook, stirring often, until the beef is crumbled and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder and onion powder; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant and well combined, about 1 minute. Stir in broth, tomato sauce, kidney beans, pink (or pinto) beans, diced tomatoes with juices, and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until the flavors meld, about 15 minutes. Divide among 6 bowls. Top each with a dollop of yogurt, if desired. To make ahead Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Nutrition Facts (per serving) 432 Calories 17g Fat 36g Carbs 36g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size 1 2/3 cups Calories 432 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 36g 13% Dietary Fiber 13g 46% Total Sugars 11g Protein 36g 72% Total Fat 17g 22% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 78mg 26% Vitamin A 1543IU 31% Vitamin C 39mg 43% Vitamin D 3IU 1% Vitamin E 3mg 22% Folate 35mcg 9% Vitamin K 14mcg 12% Sodium 474mg 21% Calcium 168mg 13% Iron 6mg 33% Magnesium 95mg 23% Potassium 1399mg 30% Zinc 7mg 64% Vitamin B12 3mcg 125% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.