No Lie: These 5-Ingredient Black Bean Patties Are Better Than Beef

These super-easy, super-savory black bean patties will please vegetarians and meat eaters alike. The larger patties are perfect for burger buns topped with your favorite additions and condiments, while the smaller patties can be enjoyed as a salad topper or sandwiched inside pita bread. These better-than-beef patties work well with any unsalted canned beans, as long as you follow the steps to getting them as dry as possible before mixing.

By Liv Dansky

Published on August 9, 2023

Active Time: 15 mins
Total Time: 1 hr 25 mins
Servings: 6

Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free
Diabetes Appropriate
High Fiber
Nut-Free
Sesame-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian

Ingredients

2 (15 ounce) cans no-salt-added black beans, rinsed
2 large eggs
½ cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons vegan Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons ground cumin
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a large plate or rimmed baking sheet with paper towels. Evenly spread rinsed beans over the paper towels in a single layer; cover with an additional paper towel. Let stand at room temperature to absorb as much liquid as possible, at least 10 minutes or up to 1 hour.

Place eggs, panko, Worcestershire, cumin, salt and pepper in a food processor. Process until mostly smooth, about 10 seconds. Add the beans; pulse until just combined and some small chunks of bean remain, 8 to 10 pulses.

Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl; cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Portion the mixture into 6 patties, about 1/2 cup each. (For smaller servings, make 48 patties, about 1 tablespoon each.) Arrange the patties on a large rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper, leaving 1/2-inch spaces between the patties. Using your hands or the back of a measuring cup, press each patty into a 3 1/2-inch circle, about 1/4-inch thick. (For smaller patties, press each into a 1 1/2-inch circle.)

Bake until a crust forms and the edges just begin to turn golden brown, about 20 minutes. (For smaller patties, 12 to 15 minutes.) Let rest on the pan for 5 minutes before serving.

To make ahead

Refrigerate leftover patties in an airtight container for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Bake frozen patties at 375°F until thoroughly heated, 15 to 17 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
165 Calories
3g Fat
24g Carbs
10g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Serving Size 1 large patty (or 8 small patties)
Calories 165
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 24g 9%
Dietary Fiber 7g 25%
Protein 10g 20%
Total Fat 3g 4%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 62mg 21%
Vitamin A 94IU 2%
Vitamin D 14IU 4%
Folate 8mcg 2%
Sodium 398mg 17%
Calcium 75mg 6%
Iron 3mg 17%
Magnesium 62mg 15%
Potassium 306mg 7%
Zinc 1mg 9%