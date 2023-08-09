Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Healthy Shellfish Recipes Healthy Shrimp Recipes This 5-Ingredient Spicy Shrimp with Cauliflower Rice Has 26 Grams of Protein Be the first to rate & review! This shrimp gets its kick from Cajun seasoning—a zesty blend of paprika, cayenne pepper and garlic powder. Refrigerated cauliflower rice helps cut down on prep time, but if you can spare a few extra minutes, it's easy to make your own. Pulse 1 pound fresh cauliflower florets in a food processor until chopped into rice-size pieces. By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 9, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 bunch scallions 1 ½ pounds large peeled, deveined raw shrimp, tail-on (31-40 count) 2 tablespoons salt-free Cajun seasoning plus 1 teaspoon, divided 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided ¼ teaspoon salt 1 (16-ounce) package refrigerated riced cauliflower Directions Finely chop dark green scallion tops to yield 1/3 cup; transfer to a small bowl. Finely chop light green and white scallion bottoms to yield 1 1/2 cups; reserve 1/2 cup and transfer 1 cup to a large bowl. Add shrimp and 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning to the large bowl with the 1 cup chopped scallions; toss to coat. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of the seasoned shrimp; cook, undisturbed, until opaque around the edges and almost cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; flip shrimp. Cook, undisturbed, until cooked through, about 1 minute. Transfer to a large bowl. Do not wipe the pan. Repeat with 1 tablespoon butter and the remaining shrimp. Sprinkle the shrimp with salt and toss to mix. Melt the remaining 3 tablespoons butter in the pan over medium heat. Add the reserved 1/2 cup chopped scallion bottoms; cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in riced cauliflower and the remaining 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning. Cook, stirring often, until tender, about 8 minutes. Stir the shrimp into the cauliflower; divide among 6 bowls. Sprinkle with the reserved chopped scallion tops before serving. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 286 Calories 17g Fat 9g Carbs 26g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size about 2 cups shrimp & about 3/4 cup cauliflower Calories 286 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 9g 3% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 3g Protein 26g 52% Total Fat 17g 22% Saturated Fat 9g 45% Cholesterol 253mg 84% Vitamin A 1032IU 21% Vitamin C 60mg 67% Vitamin D 3IU 1% Vitamin E 3mg 18% Folate 116mcg 29% Vitamin K 78mcg 65% Sodium 438mg 19% Calcium 142mg 11% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 61mg 15% Potassium 614mg 13% Zinc 2mg 18% Vitamin B12 2mcg 83% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved