This 5-Ingredient Spicy Shrimp with Cauliflower Rice Has 26 Grams of Protein

This shrimp gets its kick from Cajun seasoning—a zesty blend of paprika, cayenne pepper and garlic powder. Refrigerated cauliflower rice helps cut down on prep time, but if you can spare a few extra minutes, it's easy to make your own. Pulse 1 pound fresh cauliflower florets in a food processor until chopped into rice-size pieces.

Liv Dansky
Published on August 9, 2023
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Ingredients

  • 1 bunch scallions

  • 1 ½ pounds large peeled, deveined raw shrimp, tail-on (31-40 count)

  • 2 tablespoons salt-free Cajun seasoning plus 1 teaspoon, divided

  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • 1 (16-ounce) package refrigerated riced cauliflower

Directions

  1. Finely chop dark green scallion tops to yield 1/3 cup; transfer to a small bowl. Finely chop light green and white scallion bottoms to yield 1 1/2 cups; reserve 1/2 cup and transfer 1 cup to a large bowl.

  2. Add shrimp and 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning to the large bowl with the 1 cup chopped scallions; toss to coat.

  3. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of the seasoned shrimp; cook, undisturbed, until opaque around the edges and almost cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; flip shrimp. Cook, undisturbed, until cooked through, about 1 minute. Transfer to a large bowl. Do not wipe the pan. Repeat with 1 tablespoon butter and the remaining shrimp. Sprinkle the shrimp with salt and toss to mix.

  4. Melt the remaining 3 tablespoons butter in the pan over medium heat. Add the reserved 1/2 cup chopped scallion bottoms; cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in riced cauliflower and the remaining 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning. Cook, stirring often, until tender, about 8 minutes.

  5. Stir the shrimp into the cauliflower; divide among 6 bowls. Sprinkle with the reserved chopped scallion tops before serving.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

286 Calories
17g Fat
9g Carbs
26g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size about 2 cups shrimp & about 3/4 cup cauliflower
Calories 286
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 9g 3%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Total Sugars 3g
Protein 26g 52%
Total Fat 17g 22%
Saturated Fat 9g 45%
Cholesterol 253mg 84%
Vitamin A 1032IU 21%
Vitamin C 60mg 67%
Vitamin D 3IU 1%
Vitamin E 3mg 18%
Folate 116mcg 29%
Vitamin K 78mcg 65%
Sodium 438mg 19%
Calcium 142mg 11%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 61mg 15%
Potassium 614mg 13%
Zinc 2mg 18%
Vitamin B12 2mcg 83%

