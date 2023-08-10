The Best 5-Ingredient Balsamic Steak & Mushroom Skewers

Sweet balsamic vinegar packs a punch in these balsamic steak and mushroom skewers. Top sirloin is tender and less expensive compared to other cuts of meat, but for a little more flavor, strip steak is a good alternative. If you have leftovers, use them up in salad or tuck them into  pita bread with hummus for a delicious lunch the next day.

balsamic-marinated sirloin mushroom skewers
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 cup balsamic vinegar

  • ¼ cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus more for serving

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • 6 cloves garlic, smashed

  • 1 pound  trimmed top sirloin steak (3/4-inch thick), cubed (1 1/2-inch)

  • 2 (8 ounce) packages cremini mushrooms

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ½ teaspoon ground pepper

Directions

  1. Whisk vinegar, parsley, oil and garlic together in a medium bowl until combined. Transfer half of the mixture to another medium bowl. Add steak to 1 bowl of marinade, and mushrooms to the other, tossing to coat. Let stand, uncovered, at room temperature for 15 minutes.

  2. Remove the mushrooms and steak from the marinades; discard the marinades. Thread the steak onto 2 (12-inch) metal skewers; thread the mushrooms onto another 2 (12-inch) metal skewers.

  3. Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Oil the grill grate (see Tip). Grill the skewers, uncovered, turning once halfway through, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of steak registers 125°F and the mushrooms are slightly caramelized and charred, 8 to 10 minutes for the steak and about 10 minutes for the mushrooms. Sprinkle everything with salt and pepper before removing from the grill.

  4. Transfer the skewers to a large plate. Garnish with additional parsley, if desired, and serve immediately.

Equipment

4 (12-inch) metal skewers

Tip

Reduce sticking by oiling your hot grill rack with a vegetable oil-soaked paper towel: hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

