The Best 5-Ingredient Balsamic Steak & Mushroom Skewers 5.0 (2) 2 Reviews Sweet balsamic vinegar packs a punch in these balsamic steak and mushroom skewers. Top sirloin is tender and less expensive compared to other cuts of meat, but for a little more flavor, strip steak is a good alternative. If you have leftovers, use them up in salad or tuck them into pita bread with hummus for a delicious lunch the next day. By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 10, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Active Time: 40 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Ingredients 1 cup balsamic vinegar ¼ cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus more for serving 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 6 cloves garlic, smashed 1 pound trimmed top sirloin steak (3/4-inch thick), cubed (1 1/2-inch) 2 (8 ounce) packages cremini mushrooms ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon ground pepper Directions Whisk vinegar, parsley, oil and garlic together in a medium bowl until combined. Transfer half of the mixture to another medium bowl. Add steak to 1 bowl of marinade, and mushrooms to the other, tossing to coat. Let stand, uncovered, at room temperature for 15 minutes. Remove the mushrooms and steak from the marinades; discard the marinades. Thread the steak onto 2 (12-inch) metal skewers; thread the mushrooms onto another 2 (12-inch) metal skewers. Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Oil the grill grate (see Tip). Grill the skewers, uncovered, turning once halfway through, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of steak registers 125°F and the mushrooms are slightly caramelized and charred, 8 to 10 minutes for the steak and about 10 minutes for the mushrooms. Sprinkle everything with salt and pepper before removing from the grill. Transfer the skewers to a large plate. Garnish with additional parsley, if desired, and serve immediately. Equipment 4 (12-inch) metal skewers Tip Reduce sticking by oiling your hot grill rack with a vegetable oil-soaked paper towel: hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.) Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Nutrition Facts (per serving) 301 Calories 19g Fat 7g Carbs 26g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size about 3 oz. steak & about 6 mushrooms Calories 301 Total Carbohydrate 7g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 4g Protein 26g 52% Total Fat 19g 24% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 85mg 28% Vitamin A 81IU 2% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Vitamin D 3IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 42mcg 11% Vitamin K 20mcg 17% Sodium 360mg 16% Calcium 55mg 4% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 37mg 9% Potassium 890mg 19% Zinc 5mg 45% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.