This 5-Ingredient Creamy Green Pea Pesto Pasta Packs in 15 Grams of Protein

4.5
(2)
2 Reviews

Mint and peas are a natural pairing in this creamy pasta dish. It works well as a vegetarian main dish or can be divided into smaller portions as a side dish. If you have pine nuts on hand, sprinkle them over the top for a little crunch. If you like your pesto to be totally smooth, process it a little longer, scraping down the sides of the bowl as you go. Parmesan cheese grated fresh with a microplane grater will give you the best results.

By
Liv Dansky
Olivia Dansky headshot
Liv Dansky

Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
pasta with green pea pesto in an off-white bowl on a yellow surface
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces whole-wheat fusilli

  • 1 ½ cups finely grated Parmesan cheese, divided

  • 3 teaspoons grated lemon zest, divided

  • 2 cups frozen peas, thawed

  • 1 ½ cups loosely packed fresh mint leaves

  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice

  • ½ teaspoon salt

Directions

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta; cook according to package directions, until al dente. Reserve 3/4 cup cooking water. Drain the pasta; rinse under cold water. Transfer to a large bowl.

  2. Add 1/2 cup Parmesan and 1 teaspoon lemon zest to a small bowl. With clean hands, rub the Parmesan and zest together until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

  3. Place peas, mint, oil, lemon juice, salt and the remaining 1 cup Parmesan and 2 teaspoons lemon zest in a food processor. Process until mostly smooth, 20 to 30 seconds.

  4. Add the pesto and the reserved 3/4 cup cooking water to the pasta; toss until coated and creamy. Divide among 6 bowls; top with the lemon-Parmesan mixture.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

461 Calories
21g Fat
53g Carbs
15g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Serving Size about 1 1/4 cups
Calories 461
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 53g 19%
Dietary Fiber 8g 29%
Total Sugars 5g
Protein 15g 30%
Total Fat 21g 27%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 17mg 6%
Vitamin A 1387IU 28%
Vitamin C 14mg 16%
Vitamin D 4IU 1%
Vitamin E 2mg 13%
Folate 34mcg 9%
Vitamin K 13mcg 11%
Sodium 615mg 27%
Calcium 218mg 17%
Iron 3mg 17%
Magnesium 24mg 6%
Potassium 370mg 8%
Zinc 1mg 9%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
soba noodle salad
These 15-Minute Peanutty Soba Noodles Are as Easy as It Gets
15 mins
a recipe photo of the Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
40 mins
Giada's Zucchini Carbonara
Giada's Zucchini Carbonara
29 mins
a recipe photo of the Green Goddess Ricotta Pasta
Green Goddess Ricotta Pasta
20 mins
a recipe photo of the Pasta alla Norma
Pasta alla Norma
55 mins
ck- BLT Pasta
BLT Pasta
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Super Green Pasta served on a plate and topped with pine nuts and cheese
Super Green Pasta
30 mins
8239558.jpg
30 Summer Pasta Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less
Italian wedding soup
3-Ingredient Pasta Dinners for When You Need a Meal in a Pinch
a recipe photo of the Whipped Hummus
Whipped Hummus
45 mins
a collage of a work holding pasta with lemon, peas, cashews, and a green sauce
This Easy Green Goddess Pasta Salad Is the Perfect Summer Side Dish
3756650.jpg
Lemon Asparagus Pasta
35 mins
a recipe photo of the Creamy Lemon Orzo with Spinach served in a bowl
Creamy Lemon Orzo with Spinach & Snap Peas
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Beet Pasta with Goat Cheese and Walnuts served on a plate
Beet Pasta with Goat Cheese & Walnuts
25 mins
a recipe photo of the Mushroom Risotto served in a bowl
Mushroom Risotto
45 mins
a recipe photo of the Easy Tortellini Soup
Easy Tortellini Soup
20 mins