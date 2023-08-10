Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Pasta and Noodle Recipes This 5-Ingredient Creamy Green Pea Pesto Pasta Packs in 15 Grams of Protein 4.5 (2) 2 Reviews Mint and peas are a natural pairing in this creamy pasta dish. It works well as a vegetarian main dish or can be divided into smaller portions as a side dish. If you have pine nuts on hand, sprinkle them over the top for a little crunch. If you like your pesto to be totally smooth, process it a little longer, scraping down the sides of the bowl as you go. Parmesan cheese grated fresh with a microplane grater will give you the best results. By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 10, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 12 ounces whole-wheat fusilli 1 ½ cups finely grated Parmesan cheese, divided 3 teaspoons grated lemon zest, divided 2 cups frozen peas, thawed 1 ½ cups loosely packed fresh mint leaves 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 3 tablespoons lemon juice ½ teaspoon salt Directions Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta; cook according to package directions, until al dente. Reserve 3/4 cup cooking water. Drain the pasta; rinse under cold water. Transfer to a large bowl. Add 1/2 cup Parmesan and 1 teaspoon lemon zest to a small bowl. With clean hands, rub the Parmesan and zest together until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Place peas, mint, oil, lemon juice, salt and the remaining 1 cup Parmesan and 2 teaspoons lemon zest in a food processor. Process until mostly smooth, 20 to 30 seconds. Add the pesto and the reserved 3/4 cup cooking water to the pasta; toss until coated and creamy. Divide among 6 bowls; top with the lemon-Parmesan mixture. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 461 Calories 21g Fat 53g Carbs 15g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size about 1 1/4 cups Calories 461 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 53g 19% Dietary Fiber 8g 29% Total Sugars 5g Protein 15g 30% Total Fat 21g 27% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 17mg 6% Vitamin A 1387IU 28% Vitamin C 14mg 16% Vitamin D 4IU 1% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 34mcg 9% Vitamin K 13mcg 11% Sodium 615mg 27% Calcium 218mg 17% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 24mg 6% Potassium 370mg 8% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved