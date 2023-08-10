Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy BBQ & Grilled Chicken Recipes This 5-Ingredient Chicken with Pineapple & Avocado Is Spicy & Sweet 5.0 (2) 2 Reviews This chipotle grilled chicken with pineapple and avocado strikes the perfect balance of spicy and sweet. Enzymes in the fresh pineapple help tenderize the chicken breasts in only 15 minutes. Be sure to take them out of the marinade after the 15 minutes is up to prevent the meat from breaking down. To bump up the flavor even more, brush with some leftover pineapple marinade before seasoning the chicken when it comes off the grill. You can buy pre-cut pineapple if you prefer, or learn how to cut a pineapple. By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 10, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Active Time: 45 mins Total Time: 1 hr 10 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 large fresh pineapple (about 3 pounds) 1 tablespoon canola oil 1 (7-ounce) can chipotles in adobo sauce, divided 2 tablespoons honey 4 (6 ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts 1 teaspoon salt, divided 2 medium ripe avocados, cut into wedges Directions Peel and core pineapple. Cut the pineapple flesh into planks about 1 inch thick and 3 inches long to yield about 2 cups. Place the sliced pineapple, oil and 1 tablespoon adobo in a medium bowl; toss until combined. Finely chop more pineapple to yield about 1/4 cup. Transfer the chopped pineapple to a large bowl along with any accumulated juices. (Reserve remaining pineapple for another use.) Finely chop 2 to 3 chipotles to yield roughly 2 tablespoons; add to the large bowl with the chopped pineapple. Whisk in honey and 1/4 cup adobo. (Reserve remaining chipotles and adobo for another use.) Add chicken; toss to coat. Cover and let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Remove the pineapple planks from the marinade; place on oiled grates (reserve remaining marinade). Grill, uncovered, turning once, until charred and tender, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a large platter. Remove the chicken from the marinade; sprinkle with 3/4 teaspoon salt (discard chicken marinade). Grill the chicken on oiled grates, uncovered and turning once, until outside is caramelized and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest portion registers 165°F, 6 to 8 minutes per side. Brush the tops of the breasts with the reserved pineapple marinade; grill for 1 minute more. Transfer to the platter with the pineapple. Serve the chicken breasts whole or sliced with the grilled pineapple and fresh avocado. Season everything evenly with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt before serving. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 300 Calories 15g Fat 15g Carbs 27g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size about 3 oz. chicken & 1/3 avocado & about 1/3 cup pineapple Calories 300 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Total Sugars 7g Added Sugars 1g 2% Protein 27g 54% Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 83mg 28% Vitamin A 226IU 5% Vitamin C 33mg 37% Vitamin D 1IU 0% Vitamin E 3mg 18% Folate 75mcg 19% Vitamin K 16mcg 13% Sodium 473mg 21% Calcium 21mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 58mg 14% Potassium 765mg 16% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved