Healthy Recipes Healthy Soup Recipes This 5-Ingredient Roasted Cauliflower & Curry Soup Is Packed with Antioxidants Be the first to rate & review! Curry paste adds heat to this antioxidant-rich roasted cauliflower soup. If you want to mellow the heat, you can swap yellow curry paste for the red for a milder flavor. Got leftover curry paste? It will remain fresh for 2 weeks stored in the fridge. Use leftovers to toss with roasted veggies, in marinades or in other healthy recipes that call for curry. By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 9, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 cups fresh cauliflower florets 1 large sweet onion, peeled and quartered 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon ground pepper 1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk, well shaken and stirred 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice 1 tablespoon red curry paste 1 cup water, as needed Directions Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Toss cauliflower and onion with oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Spread in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Roast, stirring once, until tender and lightly charred, about 30 minutes. Reserve about 1/2 cup cauliflower for garnish. Transfer onion and the remaining cauliflower to a blender; add coconut milk, lime juice and curry paste. Secure the lid on the blender and remove the center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over the opening; process until smooth, about 1 minute. Stir in water as needed to reach desired consistency. Divide the soup among 6 bowls; top with the reserved cauliflower. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 347 Calories 29g Fat 21g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 1/2 cups soup & 2 Tbsp. roasted cauliflower Calories 347 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 21g 8% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 8g Protein 7g 14% Total Fat 29g 37% Saturated Fat 18g 90% Vitamin A 6IU 0% Vitamin C 110mg 122% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 154mcg 39% Vitamin K 34mcg 28% Sodium 440mg 19% Calcium 81mg 6% Iron 4mg 22% Magnesium 80mg 19% Potassium 938mg 20% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved