This 5-Ingredient, Honey-Ginger Chicken Checks All the Boxes Be the first to rate & review! Hoisin and honey combine for a sweet coating for tender chicken thighs in this easy stir-fry recipe. This versatile recipe can be served over steamed rice or used as a filling for lettuce wraps. Add a bag of frozen veggies to the wok after the chicken is finished cooking for a complete meal with a garnish of sliced scallions. By Liv Dansky Published on August 9, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Ingredients 1 ½ tablespoons honey 1 ½ tablespoons hoisin sauce 1 ½ teaspoons rice vinegar ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided 1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and cut into thin matchsticks Directions Whisk honey, hoisin, vinegar, salt and pepper together in a medium bowl until combined. Add chicken; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large wok or skillet over high heat. Remove half of the chicken from the marinade; add to the pan. Cook, stirring often, until golden brown and just cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a large plate. Do not wipe the pan. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the pan. Remove the remaining chicken from the marinade; add to the pan (reserve marinade). Cook, stirring often, until golden brown and just cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Return the cooked chicken to the pan along with any accumulated juices and leftover marinade; cook, stirring, until well incorporated, about 2 minutes. Add ginger; cook, stirring, until the sauce thickens and coats the chicken, about 1 minute. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Nutrition Facts (per serving) 239 Calories 12g Fat 10g Carbs 23g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size about 1 cup Calories 239 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 10g 4% Total Sugars 8g Added Sugars 8g 16% Protein 23g 46% Total Fat 12g 15% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 107mg 36% Vitamin A 28IU 1% Vitamin D 1IU 0% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 6mcg 2% Vitamin K 9mcg 8% Sodium 363mg 16% Calcium 12mg 1% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 29mg 7% Potassium 293mg 6% Zinc 2mg 18% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Omega 3 1g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.