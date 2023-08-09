Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Bean Recipes Healthy Chickpea Recipes 5-Ingredient Sheet-Pan Carrots & Chickpeas with Tahini Packs 8 Grams of Fiber Be the first to rate & review! Roasted carrots and crispy chickpeas pack on the fiber in this vegan main dish. The tahini sauce strikes the perfect balance of nuttiness and sweetness. Tahini, made from ground sesame seeds, is a great pantry staple to have on hand. Use it to make dressings, simple sauces or any of these other healthy tahini recipes. By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 9, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 large bunch carrots with tops (about 1 pound), peeled 1 (15.5 ounce) can no-salt-added chickpeas, rinsed ¼ cup sesame oil, divided ¼ cup cider vinegar, divided ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground pepper ¼ cup tahini 2 teaspoons pure maple syrup 2 tablespoons water Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Trim carrot tops, removing the green parts and leaving about 1/4 inch of stem attached to each carrot. Reserve about 1/4 cup carrot tops for serving (reserve remaining carrot tops for another use). Cut the carrots in half lengthwise; transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Add chickpeas to the baking sheet. Combine 2 tablespoons sesame oil, 1 tablespoon vinegar, salt and pepper in a small bowl; whisk well to mix. Drizzle over the carrot mixture; toss to coat. Spread the carrot mixture in a single layer. Roast until the carrots are tender and the chickpeas are beginning to crisp, 25 to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk tahini, maple syrup and the remaining 3 tablespoons vinegar and 2 tablespoons oil in a medium bowl. Add water; whisk until well combined. Transfer the roasted carrot mixture to a large platter; drizzle with 1/3 cup of the tahini sauce. Garnish with the reserved carrot tops; serve warm with the remaining tahini sauce. To make ahead Cover and refrigerate tahini sauce (Step 5) for up to 4 days; loosen with water as needed. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 362 Calories 23g Fat 32g Carbs 9g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size about 1 cup Calories 362 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 32g 12% Dietary Fiber 8g 29% Total Sugars 8g Added Sugars 2g 4% Protein 9g 18% Total Fat 23g 29% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Vitamin A 18955IU 379% Vitamin C 7mg 8% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 36mcg 9% Vitamin K 17mcg 14% Sodium 397mg 17% Calcium 108mg 8% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 59mg 14% Potassium 617mg 13% Zinc 2mg 18% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved