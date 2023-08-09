These 15-Minute Peanutty Soba Noodles Are as Easy as It Gets

Nutty soba noodles team up with peanut butter in this easy vegetarian pasta dish. Chile-garlic sauce adds a nice heat, while lime juice and zest lighten the flavor.  Enjoy this quick dish warm, or serve it chilled for an easy lunch. We like the firm texture and flavor of soba noodles, but regular whole-wheat pasta will work well too. For a boost of protein, serve with shredded chicken or shrimp or tofu.

By
Liv Dansky
Olivia Dansky headshot
Liv Dansky

Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Soba Noodles
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free Sesame-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 1 (9.5-ounce) package soba noodles

  • ½ cup smooth natural peanut butter

  • 2 ½ tablespoons chile-garlic sauce

  • 1 teaspoon grated lime zest

  • 3 tablespoons lime juice

  • 1 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed

Directions

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add soba noodles; cook according to package directions until al dente. Reserve 3/4 cup of the cooking water. Drain the noodles; rinse under cold water.

  2. Whisk peanut butter, chile-garlic sauce, lime zest, lime juice and 1/2 cup of the reserved cooking water together in a large bowl until combined. Add the noodles; toss to coat. Stir in edamame. If desired, stir in the remaining 1/4 cup reserved cooking water.

To make ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

491 Calories
19g Fat
57g Carbs
20g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size about 1 cup
Calories 491
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 57g 21%
Dietary Fiber 7g 25%
Total Sugars 3g
Protein 20g 40%
Total Fat 19g 24%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Vitamin A 6IU 0%
Vitamin C 7mg 8%
Folate 91mcg 23%
Vitamin K 9mcg 8%
Sodium 849mg 37%
Calcium 19mg 1%
Iron 3mg 17%
Magnesium 19mg 5%
Potassium 156mg 3%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

