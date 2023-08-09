Healthy Vegetable Side Dish Recipes Healthy Greens Side Dish Recipes Healthy Lettuce Side Dish Recipes Healthy Lettuce Wrap Recipes These 15-Minute Mushroom Lettuce Wraps Are Fast & Flavorful Be the first to rate & review! These super-savory lettuce wraps feature a mix of mushrooms and plenty of peanuts for crunch. Refrigerated garlic and ginger pastes help keep prep to a minimum. If you want a boost of vegetarian protein, stir in a scrambled egg or crumbled tofu after the mushrooms are done cooking and before you add the sauce. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 9, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons canola oil 12 ounces sliced fresh mixed wild mushrooms (such as cremini, shiitake and oyster) 2 cups shredded coleslaw mix ⅓ cup thinly sliced scallions (about 3 medium), plus more for garnish ½ cup unsalted dry-roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped, divided 2 teaspoons refrigerated garlic paste 2 teaspoons refrigerated ginger paste (from tube) 3 tablespoons hoisin sauce 1 tablespoon lower-sodium soy sauce 1 tablespoon rice vinegar 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil 1 head butter lettuce, separated into leaves Directions Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms in an even layer; cook, undisturbed, until starting to brown, about 3 minutes. Stir in coleslaw mix, scallions and 1/3 cup peanuts; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, about 4 minutes. Stir in garlic paste and ginger paste; cook, stirring constantly, until fully incorporated and fragrant, about 1 minute. Continue to cook, stirring often, until the mushrooms are tender, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in hoisin, soy sauce, vinegar and sesame oil. Spoon the mixture into lettuce leaves; sprinkled with the remaining peanuts. Garnish with additional scallions, if desired. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 279 Calories 20g Fat 20g Carbs 8g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1/2 cup mushroom mixture & 3-5 lettuce leaves Calories 279 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 20g 7% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 9g Added Sugars 4g 8% Protein 8g 16% Total Fat 20g 26% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Vitamin A 2133IU 43% Vitamin C 12mg 13% Vitamin D 3IU 1% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 72mcg 18% Vitamin K 47mcg 39% Sodium 568mg 25% Calcium 61mg 5% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 49mg 12% Potassium 633mg 13% Zinc 2mg 18% Omega 3 1g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved