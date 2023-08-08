This Fiber-Packed White Bean & Spinach Salad Is Ready in Just 10 Minutes

In this light and refreshing salad, we season white beans with ras el hanout, a Moroccan spice blend which features cinnamon, cumin, turmeric, ginger, cardamom and ground black and red pepper. If you prefer a creamier texture, gently mash some of the beans as you stir everything together. The bean salad is served on a bed of lightly dressed spinach that pairs well with the beans, but also grilled chicken or steak kabobs on another night.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy
Julia Levy

Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the White Bean & Spinach Salad
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy Heart Healthy High Fiber Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 (15-ounce) cans no-salt-added cannellini beans, rinsed

  • cup whole-milk plain yogurt

  • ¾ teaspoon ras el hanout

  • ½ teaspoon refrigerated garlic paste

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ½ teaspoon honey

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1 tablespoon red-wine vinegar

  • 1 tablespoon harissa paste

  • 1 (5 ounce) package baby spinach

  • 1 cup julienned carrots

  • ¼ cup unsalted roasted almonds, chopped

  • 3 tablespoons golden raisins

Directions

  1. Combine beans, yogurt, ras el hanout, garlic paste, salt and honey in a medium bowl; stir to incorporate, coarsely mashing beans, if desired.

  2. Whisk oil, vinegar and harissa together in a large bowl. Add spinach, carrots, almonds and raisins; toss to coat. Serve the spinach mixture with the bean salad.

To make ahead

Refrigerate bean salad (Step 1) in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

322 Calories
14g Fat
38g Carbs
13g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size 3/4 cup bean salad & about 1 3/4 cups spinach mixture
Calories 322
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 38g 14%
Dietary Fiber 10g 36%
Total Sugars 9g
Added Sugars 1g 2%
Protein 13g 26%
Total Fat 14g 18%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 3mg 1%
Vitamin A 3441IU 69%
Vitamin C 12mg 13%
Vitamin E 3mg 18%
Folate 6mcg 2%
Vitamin K 170mcg 142%
Sodium 444mg 19%
Calcium 149mg 11%
Iron 4mg 22%
Magnesium 144mg 34%
Potassium 521mg 11%
Zinc 3mg 27%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

