This Crispy Sesame-Crusted Tofu with Radish-Apple Slaw Is Ready in 15 Minutes Be the first to rate & review! We coat slices of tofu with sesame seeds for a delightfully crunchy crust and serve them with a tangy, refreshing slaw. We love the look of black and white sesame seeds combined, but if you have only one variety on hand, that will work well too. Serve this ultra-quick recipe with brown rice or soba noodles on the side. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. Published on August 8, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Vegan Vegetarian Ingredients 1 (14-ounce) package extra-firm tofu, drained and patted dry 1 teaspoon salt, divided ¼ cup black and/or white sesame seeds 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 1 ½ tablespoons rice vinegar 1 teaspoon refrigerated ginger paste 4 cups angel hair coleslaw 1 small Granny Smith apple, unpeeled and cut into thin matchsticks (about 1 1/2 cups) 2 radishes, cut into thin matchsticks Directions Slice tofu crosswise into 8 steaks. Pat dry and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Place sesame seeds in a shallow dish. Press each tofu steak into the seeds, coating completely. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tofu; cook until browned and crisp on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Meanwhile, whisk vinegar, ginger paste and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt together in a large bowl. Add coleslaw mix, apple and radishes; toss to coat. Serve the slaw with the tofu steaks. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Nutrition Facts (per serving) 307 Calories 23g Fat 14g Carbs 13g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 2 tofu steaks & 1 1/4 cups slaw Calories 307 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 7g Protein 13g 26% Total Fat 23g 29% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Vitamin A 146IU 3% Vitamin C 21mg 23% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 12mcg 3% Vitamin K 42mcg 35% Sodium 600mg 26% Calcium 195mg 15% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 35mg 8% Potassium 110mg 2% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved