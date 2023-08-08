This 15-Minute Arugula & Cucumber Salad with Tuna Is a Light & Simple Dinner Idea

Spicy baby arugula pairs with crisp Persian cucumbers and celery in this refreshing salad. Italian Castelvetrano olives offer a mild, buttery flavor that doesn't compete with the flavor of the tuna. If you want more punch from your olives, Nicoise olives or Kalamata olives work well too.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy
Julia Levy

Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Arugula & Cucumber Salad with Tuna
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Anti-Inflammatory Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

  • 1 tablespoon white-wine vinegar

  • 1 ½ teaspoons lemon juice

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • ¾ cup thinly sliced celery

  • ¾ cup thinly sliced Persian or English cucumber

  • 1 (5 ounce) package baby arugula

  • 8 pitted Castelvetrano olives, quartered (about 1/3 cup)

  • 2 (6.7-ounce) packages no-salt-added tuna fillets in water, drained

Directions

  1. Whisk basil, vinegar, lemon juice and salt together in a large bowl. Add oil; whisk to combine. Add celery, cucumber, arugula and olives; toss to coat.

  2. Divide among 4 bowls; flake tuna on top of each bowl.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

232 Calories
13g Fat
2g Carbs
26g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size 1 1/2 cups
Calories 232
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 2g 1%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 1g
Protein 26g 52%
Total Fat 13g 17%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 29mg 10%
Vitamin A 1106IU 22%
Vitamin C 8mg 9%
Vitamin E 1mg 9%
Folate 45mcg 11%
Vitamin K 51mcg 43%
Sodium 519mg 23%
Calcium 81mg 6%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 42mg 10%
Potassium 431mg 9%
Zinc 1mg 9%
Vitamin B12 3mcg 125%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

