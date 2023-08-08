Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Beef Recipes Healthy Steak Recipes Healthy Sirloin Steak Recipes This Steak Enchilada Skillet Is Comfort Food at Its Finest in Just 15 Minutes Be the first to rate & review! This one-skillet dinner is a breeze to pull together, making it perfect for busy weeknights—plus it's easy to build and adjust to taste for picky eaters. Flour tortillas are cooked right in the skillet with everything else. Add them gradually to prevent them from sticking together. For a slightly different flavor and firmer texture, swap out the flour tortillas for corn tortillas. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 8, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Healthy Pregnancy High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1 pound sirloin steak, thinly sliced 1 (1-ounce) packet 30%-lower-sodium taco seasoning 1 cup frozen corn kernels, thawed 1 cup red enchilada sauce 1 (15 ounce) can no-salt-added black beans, rinsed ½ cup shredded Mexican cheese blend 4 (6-inch) whole-wheat tortillas, cut into 1-inch strips 2 cups hot cooked whole-grain brown rice ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro Directions Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat for 5 minutes. Add oil; swirl to coat. Add steak and taco seasoning; cook, stirring occasionally, until the steak is browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Do not wipe out the pan. Add corn, enchilada sauce and black beans to the pan; stir with a wooden spoon, scraping the bottom of the pan to incorporate browned bits. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add cheese; cook, stirring, until the cheese is melted and sauce is creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Gently stir in tortilla strips and the steak. Serve over rice and sprinkle with cilantro. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 730 Calories 34g Fat 67g Carbs 39g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size about 1 3/4 cups Calories 730 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 67g 24% Dietary Fiber 10g 36% Total Sugars 4g Protein 39g 78% Total Fat 34g 44% Saturated Fat 14g 70% Cholesterol 119mg 40% Vitamin A 622IU 12% Vitamin C 7mg 8% Vitamin D 3IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 64mcg 16% Vitamin K 9mcg 8% Sodium 620mg 27% Calcium 253mg 19% Iron 5mg 28% Magnesium 147mg 35% Potassium 894mg 19% Zinc 7mg 64% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved