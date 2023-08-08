Braised Lentils & Kale with Fried Eggs Makes a 15-Minute High-Protein Pantry Dinner

These braised lentils are cooked with tender kale and bathed in a fire-roasted tomato broth with an egg on top to pack in the protein. Microwaveable lentils need just a short time in the pan to finish cooking. If you have cooked or canned lentils on hand, you can use them in their place, but you may have to shave a few minutes off the cooking time so they don't get too soft. We like how the soft, runny yolk coats the dish. If you want a harder yolk, cover the pan and add 2 or 3 minutes to the cooking time.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy
Julia Levy

Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Braised Lentils & Kale with Fried Eggs
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

  • 1 teaspoon crushed dried rosemary

  • 1 teaspoon refrigerated garlic paste

  • 6 cups chopped stemmed kale

  • 1 ¼ cups water

  • 2 (8-ounce) packages microwaveable black lentils

  • 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added fire-roasted tomatoes, undrained

  • ¾ teaspoon salt, divided

  • 4 large eggs

  • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper

Directions

  1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add rosemary and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add kale; cook, stirring constantly, until bright green and slightly wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.

  2. Add water, lentils, tomatoes and 1/2 teaspoon salt; increase heat to medium-high and bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer. Cover and cook until the lentils and kale are tender, about 7 minutes.

  3. Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Working in batches if necessary, crack eggs into the pan. Cook until frizzled around the edges and whites are set, about 4 minutes. Sprinkle with pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

  4. Divide the lentil mixture among 4 bowls; top each with an egg.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

437 Calories
14g Fat
43g Carbs
29g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size 1 cup lentil mixture & 1 egg
Calories 437
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 43g 16%
Dietary Fiber 6g 21%
Total Sugars 6g
Protein 29g 58%
Total Fat 14g 18%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 186mg 62%
Vitamin A 3087IU 62%
Vitamin C 31mg 34%
Vitamin D 41IU 10%
Vitamin E 2mg 13%
Folate 58mcg 15%
Vitamin K 170mcg 142%
Sodium 592mg 26%
Calcium 164mg 13%
Iron 4mg 22%
Magnesium 19mg 5%
Potassium 193mg 4%
Zinc 1mg 9%
Vitamin B12 1mcg 42%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

