Braised Lentils & Kale with Fried Eggs Makes a 15-Minute High-Protein Pantry Dinner

These braised lentils are cooked with tender kale and bathed in a fire-roasted tomato broth with an egg on top to pack in the protein. Microwaveable lentils need just a short time in the pan to finish cooking. If you have cooked or canned lentils on hand, you can use them in their place, but you may have to shave a few minutes off the cooking time so they don't get too soft. We like how the soft, runny yolk coats the dish. If you want a harder yolk, cover the pan and add 2 or 3 minutes to the cooking time.

By Julia Levy

Published on August 8, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Active Time: 15 mins
Total Time: 15 mins
Servings: 4

Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian

Ingredients
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 teaspoon crushed dried rosemary
1 teaspoon refrigerated garlic paste
6 cups chopped stemmed kale
1 ¼ cups water
2 (8-ounce) packages microwaveable black lentils
1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added fire-roasted tomatoes, undrained
¾ teaspoon salt, divided
4 large eggs
¼ teaspoon ground pepper

Directions
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add rosemary and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add kale; cook, stirring constantly, until bright green and slightly wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Add water, lentils, tomatoes and 1/2 teaspoon salt; increase heat to medium-high and bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer. Cover and cook until the lentils and kale are tender, about 7 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Working in batches if necessary, crack eggs into the pan. Cook until frizzled around the edges and whites are set, about 4 minutes. Sprinkle with pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Divide the lentil mixture among 4 bowls; top each with an egg.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
437 Calories
14g Fat
43g Carbs
29g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size 1 cup lentil mixture & 1 egg
Calories 437
Total Carbohydrate 43g 16%
Dietary Fiber 6g 21%
Total Sugars 6g
Protein 29g 58%
Total Fat 14g 18%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 186mg 62%
Vitamin A 3087IU 62%
Vitamin C 31mg 34%
Vitamin D 41IU 10%
Vitamin E 2mg 13%
Folate 58mcg 15%
Vitamin K 170mcg 142%
Sodium 592mg 26%
Calcium 164mg 13%
Iron 4mg 22%
Magnesium 19mg 5%
Potassium 193mg 4%
Zinc 1mg 9%
Vitamin B12 1mcg 42%