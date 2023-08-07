This Anti-Inflammatory Chicken & Beet Salad Is Ready in 15 Minutes

Tart cherry juice concentrate adds flavor and helps fight inflammation when teamed up with other anti-inflammatory foods like beets and walnuts in this quick salad. Buying packaged cooked beets cuts down on time (and mess!). Look for them in the produce section where other prepared vegetables are sold.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

Chicken harvest salad with cherry vinaigrette
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Sesame-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

  • 2 tablespoons tart cherry juice concentrate (see Tip)

  • 1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper

  • ¼ teaspoon grated lime zest

  • 1 (5 ounce) package spring mix salad greens

  • 2 ½ cups chopped or shredded cooked chicken breast

  • 1 (6.7- to 8.8-ounce) package cooked beets, quartered

  • ¾ cup shaved Brussels sprouts

  • ½ cup crumbled goat cheese

  • ¼ cup chopped walnuts, toasted

Directions

  1. Whisk oil, juice concentrate, vinegar, salt, pepper and lime zest together in a large bowl.

  2. Add salad greens, chicken, beets and Brussels sprouts; toss to coat. Divide the salad among 4 plates; top with goat cheese and walnuts.

To make ahead

Refrigerate vinaigrette (Step 1) in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Tip

Find tart cherry juice concentrate in the juice aisle of major grocery stores. If not available, you can use tart cherry juice.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

380 Calories
25g Fat
15g Carbs
24g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size 2 cups
Calories 380
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 15g 5%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Total Sugars 10g
Protein 24g 48%
Total Fat 25g 32%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 59mg 20%
Vitamin A 1102IU 22%
Vitamin C 21mg 23%
Vitamin D 6IU 2%
Vitamin E 3mg 18%
Folate 61mcg 15%
Vitamin K 30mcg 25%
Sodium 727mg 32%
Calcium 124mg 10%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 45mg 11%
Potassium 442mg 9%
Zinc 1mg 9%
Omega 3 1g

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

