The Best Shrimp & Grits Is on the Table in Just 15 Minutes

Get dinner on the table fast with this blackened shrimp and cheesy grits recipe. To keep prep speedy, look for shrimp that come peeled and deveined. Shrimp are often sold by count, or how many shrimp make up 1 pound—31- 40 count shrimp is a good size to use here. Look for shrimp that are free of additives and preservatives. While they add to the shelf life, they can also add sodium and leave the shrimp with a rubbery texture.

Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4

Ingredients 
1 ¼ pounds medium peeled, deveined raw shrimp 
2 teaspoons blackening seasoning 
3 cups water 
1 cup whole milk 
1 cup quick-cooking grits 
¾ cup shredded smoked Gouda cheese 
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice 
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces 
Sliced scallions, for serving 

Directions 
Toss shrimp with blackening seasoning in a medium bowl; set aside. Bring water and milk to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add grits. Reduce heat to low and cook, whisking often, until thickened and tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat; gradually stir in Gouda until melted and smooth. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the seasoned shrimp; arrange in a single layer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until fully opaque, about 4 minutes. Stir in lemon juice and butter, stirring to melt the butter. Serve over the grits. Garnish with scallions, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving) 
447 Calories 
20g Fat 
36g Carbs 
30g Protein 

Nutrition Facts 
Servings Per Recipe 4 
Serving Size 1 cup grits & about 3/4 cup shrimp 
Calories 447 
Total Carbohydrate 36g 13% 
Dietary Fiber 2g 7% 
Total Sugars 3g 
Protein 30g 60% 
Total Fat 20g 26% 
Saturated Fat 10g 50% 
Cholesterol 223mg 74% 
Vitamin A 758IU 15% 
Vitamin C 2mg 2% 
Vitamin D 34IU 9% 
Vitamin E 3mg 18% 
Folate 134mcg 34% 
Vitamin K 3mcg 3% 
Sodium 658mg 29% 
Calcium 304mg 23% 
Iron 2mg 11% 
Magnesium 54mg 13% 
Potassium 305mg 6% 
Zinc 2mg 18% 
Vitamin B12 2mcg 83%