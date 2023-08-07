Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Pork Recipes Healthy Pork Chop Recipes Pork Chops with White Wine & Capers Are a Restaurant-Worthy Dinner in 15 Minutes Be the first to rate & review! Enjoy a restaurant-worthy dinner without leaving the house with these pork chops with white wine and caper sauce. Boneless pork chops are perfect for busy weeknights—they cook quickly and pair well with just about anything. Got extra capers on hand? They add a briny punch to tomato sauce, lemony seafood dishes or creamy dips mixed with fresh chopped herbs. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 7, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 4 (4 ounce) boneless center-cut pork chops ½ teaspoon dried thyme, divided ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground pepper ¼ cup dry white wine ¾ cup unsalted chicken broth 1 ½ tablespoons drained capers 1 tablespoon water 2 teaspoons cornstarch 2 tablespoons unsalted butter Directions Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle pork chops with 1/4 teaspoon thyme, salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer in the skillet; cook until golden brown on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until lightly browned on the other side, about 1 minute. Transfer to a plate (the pork will not be fully cooked). Do not wipe out the pan. Reduce heat to medium. Add wine; cook until reduced by half, about 1 minute. Stir in broth, capers and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon thyme; bring to a boil. Return the pork chops to the pan; cook, undisturbed, until the sauce has reduced slightly and a thermometer inserted into the thickest portion registers 145°F, 3 to 5 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk water and cornstarch together in a small bowl. Transfer the pork chops to a clean plate. Drizzle the cornstarch mixture into the pan sauce, whisking constantly. Cook, whisking, until thickened, about 20 seconds. Add butter; cook, whisking constantly, until the butter is melted into the sauce, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Serve the sauce over the pork chops. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 226 Calories 14g Fat 2g Carbs 19g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 pork chop & 2 1/2 Tbsp. sauce Calories 226 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Protein 19g 38% Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 73mg 24% Vitamin A 202IU 4% Vitamin D 19IU 5% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 1mcg 0% Vitamin K 5mcg 4% Sodium 472mg 21% Calcium 26mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 20mg 5% Potassium 285mg 6% Zinc 2mg 18% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved