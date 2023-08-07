Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Salad Recipes This 15-Minute Chicken & Cabbage Salad Is a No-Cook Dinner Winner Be the first to rate & review! Best known as a Vietnamese dipping sauce, nuoc cham typically combines sugar, lime juice and fish sauce, striking the perfect balance between sweet, sour and salty. Here it ties together crunchy vegetables, tons of fresh herbs and cooked chicken breast for a refreshing chicken salad. Serve combined with glass noodles or inside a lettuce leaf. For a slightly different take, swap out the cooked chicken for thin slices of grilled steak. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 7, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons lime juice 2 tablespoons canola oil 2 teaspoons light brown sugar 2 teaspoons fish sauce ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon refrigerated garlic paste 4 cups thinly sliced red or green cabbage 2 cups shredded cooked chicken breast (about 8 ounces) 1 cup matchstick carrots 1 cup fresh bean sprouts ¼ cup fresh mint leaves ¼ cup fresh basil leaves ¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves Directions Whisk lime juice, oil, brown sugar, fish sauce, salt, and garlic paste together in a large bowl. Add cabbage, chicken, carrots, sprouts, mint, basil and cilantro; toss to combine and coat with dressing. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 208 Calories 9g Fat 12g Carbs 20g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 2 cups Calories 208 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 12g 4% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 7g Added Sugars 2g 4% Protein 20g 40% Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 48mg 16% Vitamin A 5461IU 109% Vitamin C 34mg 38% Vitamin D 3IU 1% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 61mcg 15% Vitamin K 85mcg 71% Sodium 473mg 21% Calcium 62mg 5% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 43mg 10% Potassium 440mg 9% Zinc 1mg 9% Omega 3 1g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved