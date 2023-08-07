Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Healthy Fish Recipes Healthy Salmon Recipes This 5-Ingredient Miso-Glazed Salmon Is So Good, You'll Want to Make a Double Batch Be the first to rate & review! This miso-glazed salmon is quick but jam-packed with flavor thanks to red miso, which has a stronger, more distinct flavor than sweet miso. You can easily double the recipe when serving guests without tacking on additional time. Serve with steamed broccolini and a side of brown rice. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 7, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Healthy Pregnancy High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ tablespoons red miso 1 tablespoon lime juice, plus wedges for serving 2 teaspoons lower-sodium soy sauce 1 teaspoon ground pepper 1 teaspoon honey 4 (5-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets, patted dry ¼ cup thinly sliced scallions (optional) Directions Preheat oven to broil with rack about 7 inches from heat source. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil; lightly coat the foil with cooking spray. Whisk miso, lime juice, soy sauce, pepper and honey together in a small bowl. Place fillets on the prepared baking sheet. Spoon the miso mixture evenly on top of each fillet. Broil the fillets until they flake easily with a fork, 5 to 7 minutes. Sprinkle with scallions, if desired. Serve with lime wedges, if desired. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 223 Calories 9g Fat 4g Carbs 29g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 fillet Calories 223 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 4g 1% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 2g Added Sugars 1g 2% Protein 29g 58% Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 78mg 26% Vitamin A 124IU 2% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Folate 40mcg 10% Vitamin K 14mcg 12% Sodium 437mg 19% Calcium 25mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 44mg 10% Potassium 725mg 15% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 5mcg 208% Omega 3 3g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved