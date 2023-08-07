This 5-Ingredient Miso-Glazed Salmon Is So Good, You'll Want to Make a Double Batch

Be the first to rate & review!

This miso-glazed salmon is quick but jam-packed with flavor thanks to red miso, which has a stronger, more distinct flavor than sweet miso. You can easily double the recipe when serving guests without tacking on additional time. Serve with steamed broccolini and a side of brown rice.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy
Julia Levy

Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
broiled salmon with miso black pepper
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Healthy Pregnancy High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ tablespoons red miso

  • 1 tablespoon lime juice, plus wedges for serving

  • 2 teaspoons lower-sodium soy sauce

  • 1 teaspoon ground pepper

  • 1 teaspoon honey

  • 4 (5-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets, patted dry

  • ¼ cup thinly sliced scallions (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to broil with rack about 7 inches from heat source. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil; lightly coat the foil with cooking spray.

  2. Whisk miso, lime juice, soy sauce, pepper and honey together in a small bowl. Place fillets on the prepared baking sheet. Spoon the miso mixture evenly on top of each fillet.

  3. Broil the fillets until they flake easily with a fork, 5 to 7 minutes. Sprinkle with scallions, if desired. Serve with lime wedges, if desired.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

223 Calories
9g Fat
4g Carbs
29g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size 1 fillet
Calories 223
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 4g 1%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 2g
Added Sugars 1g 2%
Protein 29g 58%
Total Fat 9g 12%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 78mg 26%
Vitamin A 124IU 2%
Vitamin C 2mg 2%
Folate 40mcg 10%
Vitamin K 14mcg 12%
Sodium 437mg 19%
Calcium 25mg 2%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 44mg 10%
Potassium 725mg 15%
Zinc 1mg 9%
Vitamin B12 5mcg 208%
Omega 3 3g

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Baked Salmon
Lemony Baked Salmon in Foil
45 mins
a recipe photo of the Roasted Salmon Tacos with Corn Pepper Salsa
30-Minute Roasted Salmon Tacos with Corn & Pepper Salsa
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Zucchini Feta Rollatini
5-Ingredient Zucchini-Feta Roll-Ups
20 mins
a recipe photo of the Baked Mahi Mahi
Baked Mahi-Mahi with Garlic-Herb Butter
40 mins
Broiled Salmon With Lemon on a white plate for serving
Broiled Salmon with Lemon
30 mins
Miso Baked Salmon
Miso Baked Salmon
50 mins
Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Carrots & Broccoli
Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Carrots & Broccoli
1 hr 15 mins
Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette
20 Salmon Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever
a recipe photo of the Cauliflower-Jalapeño Dip
Cauliflower-Jalapeño Dip
55 mins
Jerk-Spiced Salmon & Quinoa Bowl with Mango Vinaigrette
26 Healthy Salmon Dinners to Enjoy During Lent
Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus
Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus
40 mins
a recipe photo of the Baked Chicken Parmesan
Baked Chicken Parmesan
35 mins
7124996.jpg
Miso-Maple Salmon
15 mins
3757464.jpg
Gochujang-Glazed Grilled Mackerel
1 hr
Teriyaki Salmon
Teriyaki Salmon
20 mins
Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus
Our 15 Most Popular Sheet-Pan Dinners of 2022