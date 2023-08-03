Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Brussels Sprouts Recipes Meet Your New Favorite Veggie Side: Parmesan-Crusted Brussels Sprouts Be the first to rate & review! Parmesan cheese gives Brussels sprouts a savory, crispy crust in this easy side dish that pairs with anything from pan-seared steak to roasted chicken. We recommended freshly grated Parmesan cheese over Parmesan that comes pre-shredded; it's more flavorful and gives the sprouts a nice golden crust. (Like this technique? Try our Parmesan & Herb Crusted Potatoes and Parmesan & Herb Crusted Zucchini.) By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 3, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Stacy k. Allen, Props: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ana Kelley Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon onion powder ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground pepper ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Stir Parmesan, oil, butter, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper and crushed red pepper together in a small bowl. Spread in a thin layer in the center of a nonstick baking sheet. Press Brussels sprouts, cut-sides down, into the Parmesan mixture in a single even layer about 3/4- to 1-inch apart. Bake until the Brussels sprouts are tender and the Parmesan layer is golden-brown and crisp, 16 to 18 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand for 5 minutes. (The Parmesan will further crisp once removed from the oven.) Gently separate the Brussels sprouts before serving. Sprinkle with lemon zest and serve hot. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 148 Calories 10g Fat 10g Carbs 8g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size about 2/3 cup Calories 148 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 10g 4% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 2g Protein 8g 16% Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 15mg 5% Vitamin A 998IU 20% Vitamin C 88mg 98% Vitamin D 2IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 64mcg 16% Vitamin K 181mcg 151% Sodium 352mg 15% Calcium 180mg 14% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 30mg 7% Potassium 421mg 9% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved