Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Casserole Recipes This Anti-Inflammatory Lemony Salmon & Orzo Casserole Is a Satisfying Dinner This lemony salmon and orzo casserole is a one-dish dinner that's packed with omega-3 fatty acids—a polyunsaturated fat in salmon that can help tame inflammation and may even help lower blood pressure. Here, omega-3-rich salmon sits on top of an orzo mixture that bakes in the oven, instead of boiling on the stovetop, absorbing all the bright and lemony flavors while it cooks. Allen, Props: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ana Kelley Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 1 hr Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Anti-Inflammatory Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Healthy Pregnancy High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 small lemon 1 pint cherry tomatoes 2 medium leeks, light green and white parts only, thinly sliced (about 1 1/4 cups) 2 cloves garlic, minced 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 2 tablespoons capers, rinsed, divided 4 cups lower-sodium vegetable broth 2 cups whole-wheat orzo 2 teaspoons salt, divided 1 ½ pounds skinless salmon fillet, cut into large chunks 1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces (3 cups) ½ teaspoon ground pepper 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill plus 1/4 cup, divided Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Cut lemon in half crosswise. Thinly slice 1 lemon half; remove and discard seeds and lemon end. Juice the remaining lemon half to yield 1 tablespoon juice; set aside. Place the lemon slices, tomatoes, leeks, garlic, 2 tablespoons oil and 1 tablespoon capers in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish; toss to combine. Bake, uncovered, until the tomatoes have begun to burst and the lemon has softened, 15 to 18 minutes. Remove from oven; gently stir in broth, orzo and 1 teaspoon salt. Cover with foil. Bake until most of the liquid has been absorbed and the orzo is al dente, 20 to 26 minutes. Meanwhile, season salmon and asparagus with pepper and the remaining 1 teaspoon salt; drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil. Once the orzo is al dente, remove the baking dish from the oven; stir in the asparagus and 2 tablespoons dill. Nestle the salmon into the orzo mixture. Bake, uncovered, until the salmon is cooked through and flakes easily when tested with a fork, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, combine the reserved 1 tablespoon lemon juice and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, 1 tablespoon capers and 1/4 cup dill in a small bowl. Serve the sauce alongside the casserole. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 391 Calories 16g Fat 37g Carbs 25g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Serving Size 1 1/4 cups casserole & 1 Tbsp. sauce Calories 391 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 37g 13% Dietary Fiber 9g 32% Total Sugars 3g Protein 25g 50% Total Fat 16g 21% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 45mg 15% Vitamin A 972IU 19% Vitamin C 15mg 17% Vitamin D 375IU 94% Vitamin E 3mg 18% Folate 39mcg 10% Vitamin K 29mcg 24% Sodium 717mg 31% Calcium 46mg 4% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 40mg 10% Potassium 487mg 10% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 5mcg 208% Omega 3 1g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)