Our Creamed Spinach & Chicken Casserole Is the Ultimate Comfort Food Be the first to rate & review! Creamed spinach and chicken combine in this crowd-pleasing, comforting casserole. Crushed red pepper packs some heat, so add less or leave it out completely if you want a milder version. You can cook long-grain brown rice ahead of time or look for packaged microwaveable brown rice to use instead. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Healthy Pregnancy High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 1 medium sweet onion, thinly sliced (about 2 cups) 1 teaspoon salt, divided 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 teaspoon salt-free Italian seasoning 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour 2 ½ cups whole milk ½ teaspoon ground pepper ¼ teaspoon paprika ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg 2 (10-ounce) packages frozen cut-leaf spinach, thawed and squeezed dry 1 (5.25-ounce) package creamy garlic-and-herb cheese spread (such as Boursin) 4 cups cooked long-grain brown rice 4 cups shredded cooked chicken breast ½ teaspoon grated lemon zest 2 tablespoons lemon juice 1 cup shredded low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese Directions Position oven racks in top third and lower third; preheat to 350°F. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch broiler-safe baking dish with cooking spray. Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and 1/4 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in garlic, Italian seasoning and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with flour; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Gradually pour in milk; cook, stirring constantly, until slightly thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Add pepper, paprika, nutmeg and the remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt. Stir in spinach and garlic-and-herb cheese; cook, stirring often, until the mixture is heated through and the cheese is fully incorporated, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Add rice, chicken, lemon zest and lemon juice to the spinach mixture; fold together until evenly mixed. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan. Bake on the lower rack until the cheeses are melted, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to the upper oven rack and increase oven temperature to broil. Broil until browned on top, 2 to 3 minutes. To make ahead Assemble casserole (through Step 3) up to 2 days in advance; cover and refrigerate. When ready to eat, let the dish stand at room temperature for 1 hour before baking. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 494 Calories 21g Fat 41g Carbs 36g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Serving Size 1 1/2 cups Calories 494 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 41g 15% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 7g Protein 36g 72% Total Fat 21g 27% Saturated Fat 12g 60% Cholesterol 106mg 35% Vitamin A 9002IU 180% Vitamin C 8mg 9% Vitamin D 45IU 11% Vitamin E 3mg 18% Folate 140mcg 35% Vitamin K 265mcg 221% Sodium 709mg 31% Calcium 345mg 27% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 131mg 31% Potassium 711mg 15% Zinc 3mg 27% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts.