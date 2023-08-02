Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Casserole Recipes Loaded Broccoli & Chicken Casserole Is a Winning, High-Protein Dinner Be the first to rate & review! This delightfully creamy broccoli and chicken casserole is a satisfying dinner that is sure to please a crowd. To keep prep simple, look for bags of pre-cut broccoli florets. If you like a little spice, swap out the Monterey Jack cheese for pepper Jack instead. By Catherine Jessee Catherine Jessee Catherine Jessee is a test kitchen assistant at the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She has tested recipes for brands including Allrecipes, EatingWell, Food & Wine, Real Simple, People and Southern Living. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 2, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Stacy k. Allen, Props: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ana Kelley Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 10 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 6 cups cooked short-grain brown rice 6 cups fresh broccoli florets, roughly chopped into 1-inch pieces ¼ cup unsalted chicken broth 1 (8 ounce) package reduced-fat cream cheese, softened ¾ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese ¾ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, divided ½ cup sour cream 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon granulated garlic 1 teaspoon onion powder ¾ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 2 cups cooked chicken breast, torn into 1/2-inch pieces 3 slices cooked bacon, chopped (about 1/2 cup) ¼ cup thinly sliced scallions Directions Position oven rack about 5 inches from broiler; preheat to 375°F. Coat a broiler-safe 9-by- 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Combine cooked rice, broccoli and broth in a large saucepan; cover and cook, undisturbed, over medium heat until all the liquid is absorbed and the broccoli is bright green and tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat; stir and set aside. Meanwhile, stir cream cheese, Monterey Jack, 1/4 cup Cheddar, sour cream, mustard, granulated garlic, onion powder, salt and pepper together in a large bowl until combined. Add the broccoli mixture and chicken; fold with a rubber spatula until evenly coated and no clumps of cheese remain. Spread the mixture in the prepared baking dish; top with the remaining 1/2 cup Cheddar. Cover tightly with foil. Bake until warmed through, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and remove foil. Increase oven temperature to broil. Broil until the cheese is bubbling and golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle with bacon and scallions. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 417 Calories 17g Fat 47g Carbs 21g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Serving Size 1 cup Calories 417 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 47g 17% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 3g Protein 21g 42% Total Fat 17g 22% Saturated Fat 9g 45% Cholesterol 68mg 23% Vitamin A 1787IU 36% Vitamin C 43mg 48% Vitamin D 6IU 2% Folate 37mcg 9% Vitamin K 1mcg 1% Sodium 530mg 23% Calcium 185mg 14% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 26mg 6% Potassium 269mg 6% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved