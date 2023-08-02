Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Grain Recipes Healthy Oat Recipes Our Lemon-Blueberry Overnight Oats Are Worth Waking Up For Be the first to rate & review! These lemon-blueberry overnight oats are layered with creamy oats and a sweet blueberry syrup, with a garnish of fresh blueberries and lemon zest to bring the flavors together. Frozen blueberries work well too, but to get the right texture for the syrup you will need to use 2 1/4 cups frozen blueberries, 3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons maple syrup and 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice. By Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield is a Test Kitchen assistant in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and strategic communications at Hampton University. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines

Published on August 2, 2023

Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Active Time: 15 mins
Chill Time: 12 hrs
Total Time: 12 hrs 15 mins
Servings: 4

Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free
Gluten-Free
Heart Healthy
High Fiber
Sesame-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian

Ingredients

2 ½ tablespoons pure maple syrup
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest, divided
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 ¾ cups fresh blueberries, divided
2 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk
1 cup nonfat plain strained (Greek-style) yogurt
¼ teaspoon salt
2 ¼ cups old-fashioned rolled oats

Directions

Combine maple syrup, lemon juice and 1 1/2 cups blueberries in a small saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until the blueberries are slightly softened and a syrup forms, 5 to 8 minutes. Set aside to cool. Whisk almond milk, yogurt, salt and 2 teaspoons lemon zest together in a large bowl until smooth. Fold in oats until well combined. Add 1/4 cup of the oat mixture to each of 4 (1-cup) jars with lids; top each with 1 tablespoon of the blueberry mixture. Repeat the layering process 2 times. Cover the jars and refrigerate for 12 hours (or up to 3 days). Before serving, top with the remaining 1/4 cup blueberries and 1 teaspoon lemon zest.

To make ahead

Refrigerate oats (Steps 1-3) for up to 3 days. Equipment

4 (1-cup) jars with lids

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
288 Calories
5g Fat
51g Carbs
12g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size 1 cup
Calories 288
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 51g 19%
Dietary Fiber 7g 25%
Total Sugars 17g
Added Sugars 9g 18%
Protein 12g 24%
Total Fat 5g 6%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 3mg 1%
Vitamin A 288IU 6%
Vitamin C 10mg 11%
Vitamin D 50IU 13%
Vitamin E 5mg 36%
Folate 9mcg 2%
Vitamin K 13mcg 11%
Sodium 253mg 11%
Calcium 328mg 25%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 58mg 14%
Potassium 348mg 7%
Zinc 1mg 9%
Vitamin B12 2mcg 83% * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients.