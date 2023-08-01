Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Sandwich Recipes This Tomato & Cucumber Sandwich Is a Light & Easy Lunch Idea Be the first to rate & review! This refreshing, tangy sandwich is easy to pull together when you're short on time. You can lightly toast the bread if you want to add a little crunch. Fresh dill adds a grassy flavor. If you don't have fresh, stir an 1/8 teaspoon dried dill in its place. Make it a vegetarian sandwich by skipping the bacon and adding sliced cheese or an extra slice of tomato instead. By Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield is a Test Kitchen assistant in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and strategic communications at Hampton University. After graduation, Amanda worked in the nonprofit sector as a marketing associate for a global nonprofit organization. In 2018, she pivoted into the food industry and began training in fine-dining restaurants around Atlanta. Later she gained her culinary degree from Johnson & Wales University and went on to work in a variety of kitchens from boutique restaurants to conference hotels. As a true foodie, Amanda seeks out nutritious and unique flavors to inspire others to eat happily and healthfully. When she's not cooking up delicious recipes, you can find her lap swimming in the pool or watching a good sci-fi movie. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 1, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Robby Lozano, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 1 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 tablespoons goat cheese, softened 1 tablespoon half-and-half 2 teaspoons prepared horseradish ½ teaspoon fresh dill, finely chopped ¼ teaspoon garlic powder ⅛ teaspoon ground pepper 2 slices whole-grain bread 1 Persian cucumber, thinly sliced lengthwise 2 tablespoons alfalfa sprouts 2 thinly sliced red onion rings 2 slices cooked bacon, halved crosswise 2 slices beefsteak tomato (¼-inch) Directions Combine goat cheese, half-and-half, horseradish, dill, garlic powder and pepper in a small bowl. Stir with a rubber spatula until smooth and creamy. Spread the goat cheese mixture on 1 side of each bread slice. Top 1 slice with cucumber, sprouts, onion rings, bacon and tomato. Top with remaining slice, cheese-side down. Slice the sandwich before serving. To make ahead: Refrigerate goat cheese spread (Step 1) in an airtight container for up to 5 days. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 373 Calories 19g Fat 31g Carbs 21g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Serving Size 1 sandwich Calories 373 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 31g 11% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Total Sugars 8g Protein 21g 42% Total Fat 19g 24% Saturated Fat 9g 45% Cholesterol 43mg 14% Vitamin A 585IU 12% Vitamin C 13mg 14% Vitamin D 12IU 3% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 64mcg 16% Vitamin K 17mcg 14% Sodium 640mg 28% Calcium 215mg 17% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 75mg 18% Potassium 510mg 11% Zinc 2mg 18% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved