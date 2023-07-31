Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Pasta and Noodle Recipes You'll Make This Cheesy Chicken Pasta Bake on Repeat Be the first to rate & review! This chicken pasta bake is cheesy with a smoky kick, thanks to the combination of chipotle peppers and smoked Gouda cheese. If you want to mellow the smoky flavor, regular Gouda works just as well. Spray the foil lightly with cooking spray or brush it with a little oil to prevent the cheesy topping from sticking. Serve with a simple side salad or garlic-roasted broccoli. By Liz Mervosh Liz Mervosh Elizabeth Mervosh is a recipe tester and developer for Dotdash Meredith Food Studios in Birmingham, Alabama. She creates and fine-tunes recipes for brands including Southern Living, Real Simple, Food & Wine, People and EatingWell. Published on July 31, 2023 Whole-wheat pasta is a whole grain, and whole grains have a plethora of health benefits, including decreased inflammation in the body. Whole grains will also give you B vitamins, fiber and antioxidants, and eating them has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease. Are Chiles Healthy? If you like the heat of chile peppers, you might also like the health benefits you can get from eating them. Spicy chiles, like chipotles, contain capsaicin, a compound that has been linked to a reduction in blood pressure and cholesterol, as well as a reduced risk of dying from heart disease and stroke. I've Never Eaten Kale. Is It Healthy? Kale is a leafy green cruciferous vegetable that is loaded with antioxidants and other nutrients. These compounds have been associated with a lower risk of cancer and heart disease, stronger bones, healthier eyes and a more robust immune system. I'm Eating High-Protein. Is This Recipe OK for That? Yes, this recipe meets EatingWell's guidelines for a high-protein dish; at least 15 grams per serving for entrees. Tips from the Test Kitchen I Don't Have Fresh Oregano. Can I Use Dried Oregano Instead? Yes, you can! If you don't have fresh oregano on hand, you can use 1 1/2 teaspoons of dried oregano instead. What Should I Do with the Leftover Chipotle Peppers? This versatile ingredient can be used for other recipes. Freeze them in an ice cube tray or small freezer-safe container, then thaw completely before using. Use chipotle peppers in Chopped Salad with Chicken & Creamy Chipotle Dressing, Chipotle Meatballs with Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Salmon Cobb Salad with Chipotle Dressing or Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl. Add them to soups and stews for a bit of smoky flavor. Can I Use Another Cheese in Place of Smoked Gouda? If you can't find smoked Gouda or if you prefer to mellow the smoky flavor of the dish, regular Gouda or Cheddar cheese makes a good substitute. Frequently Asked Questions What's the Best Pasta to Use for a Pasta Bake? We use whole-wheat penne, but feel free to use whole-wheat rotini, ziti, fusilli, mostaccioli or any other short pasta. Shorter pasta is easier to stir during cooking and absorbs the sauce well. Do You Have to Cook the Pasta Before Baking? Yes, you'll need to cook the pasta first, following the package directions. Drain well to prevent the pasta bake from getting too soggy. What Side Dishes Go Well with Cheesy Chicken Pasta Bake? Serve with a side salad and roasted vegetables, like Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Asparagus or Simple Roasted Zucchini & Squash. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 12 ounces whole-wheat penne (about 4 cups) 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 cup finely chopped yellow onion 1 ½ tablespoons chopped fresh oregano 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic 1 tablespoon finely chopped canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce 1 (24-ounce) jar lower-sodium marinara sauce 3 ounces cream cheese, softened ½ teaspoon salt 4 cups stemmed and chopped kale 2 cups chopped cooked chicken breast 1 ¾ cups shredded smoked Gouda cheese, divided Directions Position oven rack 10 inches from broiler; preheat to 350°F. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain well. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large high-sided skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add oregano, garlic and chipotle; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in marinara; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Add cream cheese and salt; cook, stirring, until the cream cheese is melted, about 2 minutes. Add kale; cook, stirring constantly, until just wilted, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in the pasta, chicken and 1 cup Gouda. Sprinkle with the remaining 3/4 cup Gouda. Cover with foil and bake until the cheese is melted, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven; discard foil. Increase oven temperature to broil and preheat for 5 minutes. Return the pan to the oven; broil until the cheese is browned in a few spots, 3 to 5 minutes. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 606 Calories 28g Fat 54g Carbs 38g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size 1 1/2 cups Calories 606 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 54g 20% Dietary Fiber 8g 29% Total Sugars 8g Protein 38g 76% Total Fat 28g 36% Saturated Fat 11g 55% Cholesterol 98mg 33% Vitamin A 3181IU 64% Vitamin C 31mg 34% Vitamin D 3IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 74mcg 19% Vitamin K 137mcg 114% Sodium 743mg 32% Calcium 334mg 26% Iron 4mg 22% Magnesium 103mg 25% Potassium 552mg 12% Zinc 3mg 27% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)