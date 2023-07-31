You'll Make This Cheesy Chicken Pasta Bake on Repeat

Nutrition Notes

Are There Benefits of Using Whole-Wheat Pasta over Regular Pasta?

Whole-wheat pasta is a whole grain, and whole grains have a plethora of health benefits, including decreased inflammation in the body. Whole grains will also give you B vitamins, fiber and antioxidants, and eating them has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease.

Are Chiles Healthy?

If you like the heat of chile peppers, you might also like the health benefits you can get from eating them. Spicy chiles, like chipotles, contain capsaicin, a compound that has been linked to a reduction in blood pressure and cholesterol, as well as a reduced risk of dying from heart disease and stroke.

I've Never Eaten Kale. Is It Healthy?

Kale is a leafy green cruciferous vegetable that is loaded with antioxidants and other nutrients. These compounds have been associated with a lower risk of cancer and heart disease, stronger bones, healthier eyes and a more robust immune system.

I'm Eating High-Protein. Is This Recipe OK for That?

Yes, this recipe meets EatingWell's guidelines for a high-protein dish; at least 15 grams per serving for entrees.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

I Don't Have Fresh Oregano. Can I Use Dried Oregano Instead?

Yes, you can! If you don't have fresh oregano on hand, you can use 1 1/2 teaspoons of dried oregano instead.

What Should I Do with the Leftover Chipotle Peppers?

This versatile ingredient can be used for other recipes. Freeze them in an ice cube tray or small freezer-safe container, then thaw completely before using. Use chipotle peppers in Chopped Salad with Chicken & Creamy Chipotle Dressing, Chipotle Meatballs with Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Salmon Cobb Salad with Chipotle Dressing or Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl. Add them to soups and stews for a bit of smoky flavor.

Can I Use Another Cheese in Place of Smoked Gouda?

If you can't find smoked Gouda or if you prefer to mellow the smoky flavor of the dish, regular Gouda or Cheddar cheese makes a good substitute.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the Best Pasta to Use for a Pasta Bake?

We use whole-wheat penne, but feel free to use whole-wheat rotini, ziti, fusilli, mostaccioli or any other short pasta. Shorter pasta is easier to stir during cooking and absorbs the sauce well.

Do You Have to Cook the Pasta Before Baking?

Yes, you'll need to cook the pasta first, following the package directions. Drain well to prevent the pasta bake from getting too soggy.

What Side Dishes Go Well with Cheesy Chicken Pasta Bake?

Serve with a side salad and roasted vegetables, like Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Asparagus or Simple Roasted Zucchini & Squash.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez