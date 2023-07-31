Baked Peaches Are the Easiest Summer Dessert Ever

Nutrition Notes

Do Peaches Have Any Health Benefits?

Besides their juicy deliciousness, peaches are packed with wonderful health benefits. They add to your nutritional bottom line by providing you with magnesium, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin A. One medium yellow peach will give you 2 grams of fiber—that's about 7% of your daily fiber needs.

Is This Recipe Gluten-Free?

Yes, but if you choose to top your baked peaches with granola, check the label. While oats are inherently gluten-free, some oats are processed on machinery that also processes gluten grains.

Is This Recipe Vegan?

Because we use butter in this recipe, it is not vegan, but it is vegetarian. You could replace the butter with a plant-based butter and serve it with a plant-based yogurt to make it vegan—and just as delicious.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

How to Shop for Fresh Peaches

When shopping for fresh peaches at the store, select those that feel heavy for their size, have unblemished skin and are vibrant in color. Try to steer clear of peaches with green tinges, and bruised, dented or wrinkled skin. They should feel slightly soft when gently pressed. You can ripen and store peaches at room temperature. Ripe peaches can be used right away, or they can be refrigerated for up to a week.

How to Serve Baked Peaches

Seve baked peaches with your favorite store-bought or homemade vanilla ice cream. They're also delicious with a dollop of Greek yogurt, whipped cream or cottage cheese. Sprinkle the baked peaches with granola or chopped nuts, like almonds, walnuts or pecans, for some crunch. If you have leftover baked peaches, they pair well with oatmeal for a healthy breakfast.

How to Store Baked Peaches

To store baked peaches, cool them completely and refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days. To reheat, microwave on High in 1-minute intervals until warm.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Bake Peaches That Aren't Ripe?

Yes, you can, but unripe peaches will lack the sweetness and juiciness of ripe peaches. Unripe peaches also have a firm texture, and they may take longer to bake until tender. If you have unripe peaches, you can ripen them in a paper bag to help speed up the process.

Should You Peel Peaches Before Baking?

There's no need to peel the peaches. The skin gives the baked peaches some texture, plus you'll save time on prep. If you don't like peach skin, there are a couple easy ways to peel peaches in minutes.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez