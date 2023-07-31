Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fruit Recipes Healthy Peach Recipes Baked Peaches Are the Easiest Summer Dessert Ever Be the first to rate & review! These baked peaches smell like fall in the summer! The cinnamon and sugar glaze gives a caramelized sweetness in every bite. If you want to take this subtly sweet dessert in a more savory direction, skip the ice cream topping and serve the peaches with a sprig of thyme instead, or sprinkle granola over the baked peaches for a texture similar to streusel. By Ali Ramee Ali Ramee Ali Ramee is a recipe developer and food stylist for Dotdash Meredith. A College of Charleston graduate with a communications major, Ali began her culinary career in the kitchens of chef Hugh Acheson in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. Published on July 31, 2023 EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Nutrition Notes Do Peaches Have Any Health Benefits? Besides their juicy deliciousness, peaches are packed with wonderful health benefits. They add to your nutritional bottom line by providing you with magnesium, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin A. One medium yellow peach will give you 2 grams of fiber—that's about 7% of your daily fiber needs. Is This Recipe Gluten-Free? Yes, but if you choose to top your baked peaches with granola, check the label. While oats are inherently gluten-free, some oats are processed on machinery that also processes gluten grains. Is This Recipe Vegan? Because we use butter in this recipe, it is not vegan, but it is vegetarian. You could replace the butter with a plant-based butter and serve it with a plant-based yogurt to make it vegan—and just as delicious. Tips from the Test Kitchen How to Shop for Fresh Peaches When shopping for fresh peaches at the store, select those that feel heavy for their size, have unblemished skin and are vibrant in color. Try to steer clear of peaches with green tinges, and bruised, dented or wrinkled skin. They should feel slightly soft when gently pressed. You can ripen and store peaches at room temperature. Ripe peaches can be used right away, or they can be refrigerated for up to a week. How to Serve Baked Peaches Seve baked peaches with your favorite store-bought or homemade vanilla ice cream. They're also delicious with a dollop of Greek yogurt, whipped cream or cottage cheese. Sprinkle the baked peaches with granola or chopped nuts, like almonds, walnuts or pecans, for some crunch. If you have leftover baked peaches, they pair well with oatmeal for a healthy breakfast. How to Store Baked Peaches To store baked peaches, cool them completely and refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days. To reheat, microwave on High in 1-minute intervals until warm. Frequently Asked Questions Can You Bake Peaches That Aren't Ripe? Yes, you can, but unripe peaches will lack the sweetness and juiciness of ripe peaches. Unripe peaches also have a firm texture, and they may take longer to bake until tender. If you have unripe peaches, you can ripen them in a paper bag to help speed up the process. Should You Peel Peaches Before Baking? There's no need to peel the peaches. The skin gives the baked peaches some texture, plus you'll save time on prep. If you don't like peach skin, there are a couple easy ways to peel peaches in minutes. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients ¼ cup unsalted butter, softened 1 tablespoon light brown sugar 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 4 small fresh peaches, halved and pitted Vanilla ice cream or strained (Greek-style) yogurt for serving (optional) Directions Preheat oven to 375°F. Stir butter, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla together in a small bowl until combined. Spread the mixture evenly in the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Arrange peaches cut-side down on top of the butter mixture. Bake until tender, 20 to 25 minutes, basting the tops of the peaches with the melted butter mixture halfway through. Divide the peaches, cut-side up, among 4 small plates. Serve with ice cream (or yogurt), if desired. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 116 Calories 6g Fat 16g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 2 peach halves Calories 116 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 14g Added Sugars 3g 6% Protein 1g 2% Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 15mg 5% Vitamin A 603IU 12% Vitamin C 9mg 10% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 6mcg 2% Vitamin K 4mcg 3% Sodium 1mg 0% Calcium 16mg 1% Magnesium 12mg 3% Potassium 252mg 5% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 116 Calories 6g Fat 16g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 2 peach halves Calories 116 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 14g Added Sugars 3g 6% Protein 1g 2% Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 15mg 5% Vitamin A 603IU 12% Vitamin C 9mg 10% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 6mcg 2% Vitamin K 4mcg 3% Sodium 1mg 0% Calcium 16mg 1% Magnesium 12mg 3% Potassium 252mg 5% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.