Charred Cabbage Steaks with Pesto & Burrata

These tender grilled cabbage steaks are topped with store-bought pesto and creamy burrata cheese. The slices closest to the center of each head hold together best with the core keeping them intact. Chop up the leftover outside edges of each head to roast alongside the cabbage steaks, or thinly slice them for a simple cabbage salad.

By
Carolyn Casner
Carolyn Casner

Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Charred cabbage steaks with pesto & burrata
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free High Fiber Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 2 medium heads green cabbage

  • Cooking spray

  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

  • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper

  • ¼ cup pesto

  • 1 3-ounce burrata ball, cut into 6 wedges

  • Chopped fresh basil for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Place 1 cabbage head core-down on a cutting board; cutting vertically, slice 3 steaks (3/4- to 1-inch thick) from the center of the head, keeping the core intact. Repeat with the remaining cabbage head, for a total of 6 steaks. (Reserve remaining cabbage for another use.)

  2. Coat each cabbage steak with cooking spray. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill, covered, until charred on the bottom and starting to soften, 4 to 5 minutes. Flip the steaks; spread pesto evenly over the tops. Cover and continue grilling until soft, 3 to 4 minutes more.

  3. To serve, top each cabbage steak with a wedge of burrata. Sprinkle with basil, if desired.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

183 Calories
8g Fat
22g Carbs
7g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Serving Size 1 cabbage steak
Calories 183
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 22g 8%
Dietary Fiber 9g 32%
Total Sugars 13g
Protein 7g 14%
Total Fat 8g 10%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 10mg 3%
Vitamin A 285IU 6%
Vitamin C 175mg 194%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 3mcg 1%
Vitamin K 20mcg 17%
Sodium 388mg 17%
Calcium 261mg 20%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 5mg 1%
Potassium 814mg 17%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

