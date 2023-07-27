Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Squash Recipes Healthy Zucchini Recipes Kousa Mahshi Is the Most Delicious Way to Eat Summer Zucchini Be the first to rate & review! Got zucchini? Packed with plenty of herbs, these stuffed zucchini are a delicious way to eat summer's bounty. You can use the stuffing mixture for other vegetables, too—think onions, tomatoes or eggplant. By Mary Fawzy Mary Fawzy Mary Fawzy is a freelance food and culture writer and recipe developer. She explores the recipes of her Egyptian heritage and its meeting points, historical connections and the nuances of difference with the cuisines she's encountered throughout her life as an immigrant. Published on July 27, 2023 Print Rate It Share Photo: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Active Time: 1 hr 15 mins Total Time: 1 hr 45 mins Servings: 10 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Growing up, I'd only heard of kousa mahshi from my father, who often described his mother's stuffed zucchini with passion. I wondered if I could ever find zucchini (which I didn't like) to be the morsels of goodness he was describing. My mother, who had a huge repertoire of intricate recipes that she would make, would give him a funny look, knowing that mahshi (which literally means "stuffed" in Arabic) wasn't one of her specialties. I remember being so excited to taste them when we visited my grandmother in Egypt. They looked so fun! Yellow-and-green little cylinders filled with lightly spiced rice and ground beef, and cooked in a vibrant tomato-based sauce. They were falling over each other but looked so neat at the same time. I remember thinking the tops looked like the open beaks of baby birds. There are a variety of stuffed vegetables in Egyptian cuisine, including eggplant, peppers, tomatoes, cabbage rolls and—the most popular—stuffed grape leaves. And all of them, in all their glory, were piled up on my grandmother's table in true Egyptian-feast fashion. I remember that although I loved them all, the zucchini made the biggest impression on me because up until then, I thought I hated them as a vegetable. But prepared in this way, they were unexpectedly sweet, tender and complemented the filling so well. This recipe is actually surprisingly simple, with the most labor-intensive part being coring the zucchini using a teaspoon or corer, which I came to find was not that difficult, although it does require that I slow down, turn on some music and take my time. I find immense satisfaction in making even wells in each vegetable and scooping out the insides, making sure the zucchini walls aren't too thick or too thin, while also being careful not to break or cut into the skins in the process. As I finish coring each one, I pile them up, which ends up looking like a bit of a construction project, then fill them with the stuffing mixture and stand each filled zucchini upright in the pot. The whole process reminds me of how fun it was to use my hands the way I used to as a child, doing arts and crafts, building things—making the recipe almost feel like play. In fact, it did wonders for my anxious mind, leaving me feeling calmer and more present. In the age of the air fryer and Uber Eats, I've gotten used to having a meal made in no time, pushed out of the way for the rest of life to continue. But revisiting this recipe time and time again gives me an appreciation for the process of cooking as an act of living. The satisfaction of taking some time to work through the different steps of this recipe is the joy. The tasty finished product is the cherry on top. And in my grandmother's generation, it also meant community, because these sorts of recipes were always done communally, with aunts, cousins, sisters or friends sitting around the table, catching up and connecting over making the meal. I think the biggest trick to the deliciousness of this dish is the stuffing, especially the use of the holy trinity of herbs—dill, cilantro, parsley—used in Egyptian cuisine. This combination of herbs is used in other stuffed vegetable recipes like grape leaves and is the secret behind both Egyptian kofta and falafel. The best thing about mahshi is that it's a full meal in one dish: vegetables, rice and meat. And it's easily adaptable into a vegetarian dish by simply taking out the meat and using vegetable stock, which we often do during the times of vegan fasting in the Coptic Orthodox faith (which can be up to 240 days a year!). The stuffed zucchini also tastes better the next day, so you can make it ahead or just be happy that there are leftovers. Ingredients 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 1 small yellow onion, grated 8 ounces lean ground beef 1 large tomato, chopped ¾ cup jasmine rice, rinsed 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro (about 1 bunch) 1 cup chopped fresh dill (about 1 bunch) 1 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley (about 1 bunch) 1 teaspoon paprika ½ teaspoon ground cumin ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 1 cup water, plus more as needed Juice of 1/2 lemon 10 medium zucchini (about 8 pounds) 4 cups unsalted beef broth 1 (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes Directions Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly translucent but not brown, about 2 minutes. Add ground beef; cook, breaking it apart with a spoon, until it's no longer raw-looking but not browned (you want it to still be juicy and undercooked), about 3 minutes. Add fresh tomato, rice, cilantro, dill, parsley, paprika, cumin, cardamom, 11/2 teaspoons salt and pepper. Stir until well combined. Add water and increase heat to high. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Drizzle the mixture with 1 teaspoon lemon juice and set aside. Trim the zucchini tops and cut them, if needed, to fit vertically in a large tall pot. Using a small sharp knife, cut a circle along the outer line of the seeds and scoop out the centers with a teaspoon, melon baller or the handle of a spoon. (You can do this in stages, starting shallow and then scooping deeper as you go). You'll want to leave a thin wall (about 1/4-inch thick) and about an inch of each zucchini bottom intact. Fill each zucchini with some of the stuffing mixture (don't pack it tightly), leaving about 1/2-inch of the top free of stuffing so the rice has room to expand. (If you have any stuffing mixture left over, you can shape it into meatballs and cook them in the pot with the stuffed zucchini until the rice is tender, about 20 minutes, and serve them with the zucchini. Alternatively, freeze the extra stuffing airtight for up to 3 months.) Gently place all the stuffed zucchini upright in a large pot. They can lean on each other, but don't pack them in too tight because of the expansion of the rice. Add broth to the pot. If the zucchini are not almost submerged, add enough water until just the very tops are sticking up (this prevents too much stuffing from floating out). Drizzle the tops of the stuffed zucchini with the remaining 3 tablespoons oil. Bring the pot to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook until the zucchini are soft and the rice is tender, about 30 minutes. Carefully transfer the stuffed zucchini to a platter with tongs; cover to keep warm. Reserve the cooking liquid. Combine canned tomatoes and their juice, 2 cups of the zucchini cooking liquid and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over high heat, then reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the sauce is slightly reduced, about 15 minutes. Stir in the remaining lemon juice and serve with the zucchini. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 237 Calories 11g Fat 26g Carbs 12g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Serving Size stuffed zucchini & scant 1/4 cup sauce Calories 237 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 26g 9% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 10g Protein 12g 24% Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 15mg 5% Vitamin A 1330IU 27% Vitamin C 85mg 94% Vitamin D 1IU 0% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 105mcg 26% Vitamin K 121mcg 101% Sodium 574mg 25% Calcium 84mg 6% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 77mg 18% Potassium 1195mg 25% Zinc 2mg 18% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.