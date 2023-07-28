Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy BBQ & Grilled Chicken Recipes 20-Minute Grilled Honey-Mustard Chicken with Zucchini-Corn Relish Be the first to rate & review! This grilled honey-mustard chicken recipe strikes the perfect balance between sweet and sour flavors. Ideal for a hot summer day, this quick dinner can also be made with boneless chicken breasts if you prefer. By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H, RD, is a Chinese and Jewish chef and dietitian who has worked in all facets of the food world. She is a recipe developer, culinary nutritionist and marketing specialist with more than 15 years of experience creating editorial and digital content for top food and kitchen brands. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 28, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Low Carbohydrate Low-Calorie Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons cider vinegar 1 ½ teaspoons granulated sugar ½ teaspoon celery seed ⅛ teaspoon ground turmeric ½ teaspoon salt, divided 1 cup diced zucchini 1 cup corn kernels (from 1 ear) ¼ cup finely diced onion 1 tablespoon honey 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard 1 tablespoon avocado oil ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 4 large boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 1 1/4 pounds), trimmed Directions Preheat grill to medium-high. Whisk vinegar, sugar, celery seed, turmeric and 1/4 teaspoon salt together in a medium bowl. Stir in zucchini, corn and onion, Set aside, stirring occasionally. Combine honey, mustard and oil in a small bowl. Sprinkle chicken with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper, then brush with half the honey-mustard mixture. Grill the chicken, brushing with the remaining honey-mustard mixture, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 165°F, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Serve the chicken with the zucchini relish. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 279 Calories 13g Fat 15g Carbs 26g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 3 oz. chicken & 1/2 cup relish Calories 279 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 9g Added Sugars 6g 12% Protein 26g 52% Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 130mg 43% Vitamin A 157IU 3% Vitamin C 9mg 10% Vitamin D 7IU 2% Folate 30mcg 8% Vitamin K 6mcg 5% Sodium 479mg 21% Calcium 23mg 2% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 45mg 11% Potassium 472mg 10% Zinc 2mg 18% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved