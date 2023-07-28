20-Minute Grilled Honey-Mustard Chicken with Zucchini-Corn Relish

This grilled honey-mustard chicken recipe strikes the perfect balance between sweet and sour flavors. Ideal for a hot summer day, this quick dinner can also be made with boneless chicken breasts if you prefer.

Published on July 28, 2023
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings: 4
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Low Carbohydrate Low-Calorie Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar

  • 1 ½ teaspoons granulated sugar

  • ½ teaspoon celery seed

  • teaspoon ground turmeric

  • ½ teaspoon salt, divided

  • 1 cup diced zucchini

  • 1 cup corn kernels (from 1 ear)

  • ¼ cup finely diced onion

  • 1 tablespoon honey

  • 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard

  • 1 tablespoon avocado oil

  • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper

  • 4 large boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 1 1/4 pounds), trimmed

Directions

  1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

  2. Whisk vinegar, sugar, celery seed, turmeric and 1/4 teaspoon salt together in a medium bowl. Stir in zucchini, corn and onion, Set aside, stirring occasionally.

  3. Combine honey, mustard and oil in a small bowl. Sprinkle chicken with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper, then brush with half the honey-mustard mixture.

  4. Grill the chicken, brushing with the remaining honey-mustard mixture, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 165°F, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Serve the chicken with the zucchini relish.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

279 Calories
13g Fat
15g Carbs
26g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size 3 oz. chicken & 1/2 cup relish
Calories 279
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 15g 5%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 9g
Added Sugars 6g 12%
Protein 26g 52%
Total Fat 13g 17%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 130mg 43%
Vitamin A 157IU 3%
Vitamin C 9mg 10%
Vitamin D 7IU 2%
Folate 30mcg 8%
Vitamin K 6mcg 5%
Sodium 479mg 21%
Calcium 23mg 2%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 45mg 11%
Potassium 472mg 10%
Zinc 2mg 18%

