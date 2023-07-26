Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Sandwich Recipes Healthy Wrap & Roll Recipes In a Lunch Rut? Try This 10-Minute Cucumber & Avocado Wrap Be the first to rate & review! Creamy avocado and cooling cucumber combine with a spicy mayonnaise mixture and peppery arugula in this easy vegetarian wrap. If you like the heat, add additional Sriracha or try it with chile-garlic sauce. For a cooler wrap, you can cut back on the Sriracha or leave it out completely, swapping out the arugula for baby spinach. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 26, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 1 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons mayonnaise 2 teaspoons rice vinegar 1 teaspoon Sriracha or more to taste ¼ teaspoon garlic powder 1 8-inch whole-wheat tortilla ¼ large avocado, sliced ½ cup thinly sliced and quartered cucumber ⅓ cup coarsely chopped arugula ¼ cup chopped red bell pepper Directions Stir mayonnaise, vinegar, Sriracha and garlic powder together in a small bowl. Lay tortilla on a clean work surface. Spread the mayonnaise mixture on the tortilla. Layer avocado slices on the lower third of the tortilla. Top the avocado with cucumber, arugula and bell pepper; roll up. Cut in half before serving. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 395 Calories 29g Fat 29g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Serving Size 1 wrap Calories 395 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 29g 11% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Total Sugars 4g Added Sugars 1g 2% Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 29g 37% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 12mg 4% Vitamin A 1636IU 33% Vitamin C 57mg 63% Vitamin D 2IU 1% Vitamin E 3mg 18% Folate 71mcg 18% Vitamin K 74mcg 62% Sodium 482mg 21% Calcium 80mg 6% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 31mg 7% Potassium 459mg 10% Zinc 1mg 9% Omega 3 2g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved