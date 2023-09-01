Spinach Salad with Quinoa, Chicken & Fresh Berries

If you're packing this grain bowl for work, combine the dressing ingredients in a small container. When you're ready to eat, shake the dressing well, add it to the salad and toss. If you don't have time to make a homemade dressing, use 3 tablespoons of store-bought olive oil vinaigrette. Keep prep time short by using rotisserie chicken (or leftover chicken) and a pouch of microwavable quinoa.

By
Carolyn Williams, Ph.D., RD
Carolyn Williams Headshot
Carolyn Williams, Ph.D., RD

Carolyn Williams, Ph.D., RD, is a 2017 James Beard Journalism Award winner and a leading culinary nutrition expert who has developed a knack for breaking down complex science into simple, concise bits of information and tips. She writes for a variety of online and print publications on health topics ranging from sleep to fasting to mental health.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Spinach-Quinoa Bowls w Chicken and Berries
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickeyt, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Sesame-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 3 cups fresh baby spinach or mixed greens

  • 1 cup cooked quinoa

  • cup chopped cooked chicken breast

  • ½ cup fresh blueberries or sliced fresh strawberries

  • ½ ounce crumbled feta cheese (2 Tbsp.)

  • 2 tablespoons sliced almonds, toasted

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

  • ¼ teaspoon Dijon mustard

  • ½ teaspoon honey

  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

  1. Place spinach, quinoa, and chicken in 2 (1-quart) airtight containers. Top each salad with berries, cheese and almonds. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

  2. Just before serving, whisk together oil, vinegar, mustard, honey and salt in a small bowl. Divide dressing evenly between the salads and toss to coat; serve immediately.

Originally appeared: Cooking Light Power Bowls Issue

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

410 Calories
22g Fat
31g Carbs
23g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Serving Size 1 1/2 cups spinach, 1/2 cup quinoa, 1/3 cup chicken, 1/4 cup berries, 1 Tbsp. cheese, and 1 Tbsp. almonds
Calories 410
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 31g 11%
Dietary Fiber 6g 21%
Total Sugars 6g
Added Sugars 1g 2%
Protein 23g 46%
Total Fat 22g 28%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Sodium 860mg 37%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

