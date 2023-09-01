Lemony Chicken & Kale Brown Rice Bowl

Bowl meals build texture and flavor with layers of nutritious ingredients. Since there's no center stage in a bowl, a small portion of meat travels far, putting more emphasis on the vegetables and whole grains. Use time-saving ingredients like precooked microwavable brown rice and prepared guacamole from the supermarket deli section.

By
EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Test Kitchen

Published on September 1, 2023
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

a recipe photo of the Lemon Chicken Citrus Bowls
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • 1 (4 ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breast

  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper, divided

  • 1 garlic clove, minced

  • ½ cup microwavable brown rice

  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley

  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil

  • 2 cups coarsely chopped lacinato kale

  • 2 teaspoons fresh orange juice

  • 2 tablespoons prepared guacamole

  • ¼ cup navel or blood orange slices

Directions

  1. Combine chicken, lemon juice, mustard, 1/8 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon pepper and garlic in a large ziplock plastic bag; seal. Chill 1 hour, or let stand at room temperature 30 minutes.

  2. Heat brown rice according to package directions. Stir in parsley, lemon zest and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Set aside.

  3. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, swirling to coat. Add chicken, and cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°F, about 4 minutes per side; transfer to a cutting board, and cut into slices.

  4. Reduce heat to medium. Add kale to pan, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in brown rice mixture and orange juice; cook, stirring often, until heated through, about 1 minute. Place kale mixture in a bowl. Top with chicken, guacamole, and orange slices.

Originally appeared: Cooking Light Power Bowls Issue

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

419 Calories
18g Fat
34g Carbs
31g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Serving Size 2 cups kale mixture, 4 oz. chicken, 2 Tbsp. guacamole, and 1/4 cup orange slices
Calories 419
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 34g 12%
Dietary Fiber 6g 21%
Total Sugars 7g
Protein 31g 62%
Total Fat 18g 23%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Sodium 836mg 36%

