Lemony Chicken & Kale Brown Rice Bowl Be the first to rate & review! Bowl meals build texture and flavor with layers of nutritious ingredients. Since there's no center stage in a bowl, a small portion of meat travels far, putting more emphasis on the vegetables and whole grains. Use time-saving ingredients like precooked microwavable brown rice and prepared guacamole from the supermarket deli section. Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 1 hr 15 mins Servings: 1 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Ingredients 1 (4 ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breast 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, divided ¼ teaspoon black pepper, divided 1 garlic clove, minced ½ cup microwavable brown rice 2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley 1 teaspoon lemon zest 2 teaspoons olive oil 2 cups coarsely chopped lacinato kale 2 teaspoons fresh orange juice 2 tablespoons prepared guacamole ¼ cup navel or blood orange slices Directions Combine chicken, lemon juice, mustard, 1/8 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon pepper and garlic in a large ziplock plastic bag; seal. Chill 1 hour, or let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Heat brown rice according to package directions. Stir in parsley, lemon zest and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Set aside. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, swirling to coat. Add chicken, and cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°F, about 4 minutes per side; transfer to a cutting board, and cut into slices. Reduce heat to medium. Add kale to pan, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in brown rice mixture and orange juice; cook, stirring often, until heated through, about 1 minute. Place kale mixture in a bowl. Top with chicken, guacamole, and orange slices. Originally appeared: Cooking Light Power Bowls Issue Nutrition Facts (per serving) 419 Calories 18g Fat 34g Carbs 31g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Serving Size 2 cups kale mixture, 4 oz. chicken, 2 Tbsp. guacamole, and 1/4 cup orange slices Calories 419 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 34g 12% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Total Sugars 7g Protein 31g 62% Total Fat 18g 23% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Sodium 836mg 36%