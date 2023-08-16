Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes You'll Make These Chicken, Feta & Cucumber Couscous Bowls Again and Again Be the first to rate & review! These quick chicken-and-veggie bowls are endlessly adaptable depending on what you have on hand. Beyond cucumber and tomato, you could try thinly sliced carrots, steamed broccoli florets and zucchini or roasted cauliflower. You could also substitute flaked salmon or sliced cooked lamb for the chicken. Treat the couscous like pasta, simmering until tender and then draining. Unlike most pastas, you'll want to rinse and drain the couscous so the grains don't clump together. By Adam Dolge Adam Dolge Adam Dolge is an award-winning journalist, freelance writer and recipe developer. He is the author and food photographer for the blog The Real Recipes, where he shares recipes inspired by his experience working for food magazines and professional test kitchens. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickeyt, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 ½ cups whole-wheat Israeli couscous 2 ¼ cups water ½ cup plain whole-milk strained (Greek-style) yogurt 3 tablespoons whole buttermilk 1 ½ tablespoons white vinegar ½ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 clove garlic, grated 1 ½ tablespoons chopped fresh dill, divided 12 ounces boneless, skinless rotisserie chicken (white and dark meat), shredded (about 3 cups) 1 small English cucumber, halved lengthwise and sliced (about 1 1/2 cups) 1 cup multicolored cherry tomatoes, halved ½ cup thinly sliced red onion 1 ounce feta cheese, crumbled (about 1/4 cup) Directions Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add couscous; cook 3 minutes or until lightly toasted, stirring frequently. Add water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 14 minutes or until done. Drain; rinse with cold water. Drain. Combine yogurt, buttermilk, vinegar, salt, pepper and garlic in a bowl. Stir in 1 tablespoon dill. Divide the cooked couscous evenly among 4 bowls. Arrange chicken, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion and feta evenly over the couscous. Top each serving with about 3 tablespoons yogurt mixture; sprinkle with the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons dill. Originally appeared: CookingLight Power Bowls Issue Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 473 Calories 14g Fat 55g Carbs 35g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size about 1 3/4 cups Calories 473 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 55g 20% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 4g Protein 35g 70% Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Sodium 608mg 26% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved