You'll Make These Chicken, Feta & Cucumber Couscous Bowls Again and Again

These quick chicken-and-veggie bowls are endlessly adaptable depending on what you have on hand. Beyond cucumber and tomato, you could try thinly sliced carrots, steamed broccoli florets and zucchini or roasted cauliflower. You could also substitute flaked salmon or sliced cooked lamb for the chicken. Treat the couscous like pasta, simmering until tender and then draining. Unlike most pastas, you'll want to rinse and drain the couscous so the grains don't clump together.

By
Adam Dolge
Headshot of Adam wearing a blue button up shirt on a white background
Adam Dolge

Adam Dolge is an award-winning journalist, freelance writer and recipe developer. He is the author and food photographer for the blog The Real Recipes, where he shares recipes inspired by his experience working for food magazines and professional test kitchens.

Published on August 16, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the Mediterranean Chicken and Couscous Bowls
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 ½ cups whole-wheat Israeli couscous

  • 2 ¼ cups water

  • ½ cup plain whole-milk strained (Greek-style) yogurt

  • 3 tablespoons whole buttermilk

  • 1 ½ tablespoons white vinegar

  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 clove garlic, grated

  • 1 ½ tablespoons chopped fresh dill, divided

  • 12 ounces boneless, skinless rotisserie chicken (white and dark meat), shredded (about 3 cups)

  • 1 small English cucumber, halved lengthwise and sliced (about 1 1/2 cups)

  • 1 cup multicolored cherry tomatoes, halved

  • ½ cup thinly sliced red onion

  • 1 ounce feta cheese, crumbled (about 1/4 cup)

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add couscous; cook 3 minutes or until lightly toasted, stirring frequently. Add water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 14 minutes or until done. Drain; rinse with cold water. Drain.

  2. Combine yogurt, buttermilk, vinegar, salt, pepper and garlic in a bowl. Stir in 1 tablespoon dill.

  3. Divide the cooked couscous evenly among 4 bowls. Arrange chicken, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion and feta evenly over the couscous. Top each serving with about 3 tablespoons yogurt mixture; sprinkle with the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons dill.

Originally appeared: CookingLight Power Bowls Issue

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

473 Calories
14g Fat
55g Carbs
35g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size about 1 3/4 cups
Calories 473
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 55g 20%
Dietary Fiber 5g 18%
Total Sugars 4g
Protein 35g 70%
Total Fat 14g 18%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Sodium 608mg 26%

