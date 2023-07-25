Healthy Recipes Healthy Salad Recipes Healthy Coleslaw Recipes Bang Bang Cabbage Slaw Is Crunchy Perfection Be the first to rate & review! Here we pair Bang Bang sauce, a sweet and spicy sauce made famous by the restaurant chain Bonefish Grill, with shredded cabbage and crunchy carrots and celery. You can swap out the carrots and celery for other crunchy vegetables like thinly sliced sweet bell peppers and radishes. Serve this easy slaw alongside grilled shrimp or use it to top a grilled fish sandwich. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 25, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¼ cup mayonnaise 2 tablespoons sweet chili dipping sauce 1 ½ tablespoons lime juice 1 ½ teaspoons Sriracha ½ teaspoon garlic powder ¼ teaspoon salt 4 cups shredded green cabbage 2 cups shredded red cabbage 1 cup sliced carrots 1 cup sliced celery 3 scallions, sliced ⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro Directions Whisk mayonnaise, chili sauce, lime juice, Sriracha, garlic powder and salt in a large bowl. Add green cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, celery, scallions and cilantro. Toss to coat thoroughly. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 85 Calories 5g Fat 9g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Serving Size 1 cup Calories 85 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 9g 3% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 5g Added Sugars 2g 4% Protein 1g 2% Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 3mg 1% Vitamin A 2938IU 59% Vitamin C 26mg 29% Vitamin D 1IU 0% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 16mcg 4% Vitamin K 38mcg 32% Sodium 214mg 9% Calcium 34mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 8mg 2% Potassium 154mg 3% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved