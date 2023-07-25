The Only Chicken Marinade Recipe You'll Ever Need

This big, bold and easy chicken marinade recipe was adapted from a local Vermont restaurant and caterer. We make it in huge batches and freeze the extras so we always have it on hand to use with chicken thighs, breasts and drumsticks. Also try it with extra-firm tofu, salmon, duck, pork, beef or lamb.

By
EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Test Kitchen

The EatingWell Test Kitchen is comprised of a group of culinary professionals who develop and test our recipes. Our recipes go through a rigorous process, which includes testing by trained recipe testers, using different equipment (e.g., gas and electric stoves) and a variety of tools and techniques to make sure that it will really work when you make it at home. Testers shop major supermarkets to research availability of ingredients. Finally, a Registered Dietitian reviews each recipe to ensure that we deliver food that's not only delicious, but adheres to our nutrition guidelines as well. Learn more about our food philosophy and nutrition parameters.

Published on July 25, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the Easy Chicken Marinade
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup canola oil

  • 1 medium onion, chopped

  • 2 tablespoons chopped garlic

  • ½ cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

  • ¼ cup red-wine vinegar

  • ½ teaspoon orange zest

  • ¼ cup orange juice

  • 3 tablespoons packed brown sugar

  • 2 teaspoons ground allspice

  • ¾ teaspoon ground pepper

  • ½ teaspoon dried thyme

  • ½ teaspoon ground cloves

  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • 5 dashes hot sauce

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring, until translucent, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl.

  2. Stir in soy sauce, vinegar, orange zest, orange juice, brown sugar, allspice, pepper, thyme, cloves, cinnamon and hot sauce. Let cool to room temperature.

  3. Pour the cooled marinade into a shallow dish or 1-gallon sealable plastic bag for marinating 1 to 2 pounds (4 to 8 servings) of chicken.

To make ahead

Cool and freeze in a freezer bag or airtight container for up to 3 months.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

27 Calories
2g Fat
2g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 27
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 2g 1%
Total Sugars 2g
Added Sugars 1g 2%
Protein 1g 2%
Total Fat 2g 3%
Vitamin A 6IU 0%
Vitamin C 2mg 2%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 3mcg 1%
Vitamin K 2mcg 2%
Sodium 149mg 6%
Calcium 6mg 0%
Magnesium 4mg 1%
Potassium 29mg 1%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

