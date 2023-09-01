Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Grain Main Dish Recipes Healthy Grain Bowl Recipes One-Pot Chicken with Farro Is Packed with 44 Grams of Protein Be the first to rate & review! Inspired by arroz con pollo, this chicken and whole-grain dish is hearty with satisfying complexity. Cumin, saffron, and oregano season rich chicken thighs and nutty farro as the dish simmers. If using saffron, deploy it sparingly; those tiny threads bring subtle flavor and a little color to the dish, but too much will yield a medicinal taste. By Cheryl Slocum Published on September 1, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickeyt, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 1 hr Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 12 bone-in, skinless chicken thighs (about 2 1/4 lb.) 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar ¼ teaspoon black pepper 2 teaspoons dried oregano, divided 1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt, divided 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided 1 cup chopped yellow onion 1 large red bell pepper, cut into 2-in.-long, 1/2-in.-thick strips 1 large green bell pepper, cut into 2-in.-long, 1/2-in.-thick strips 5 garlic cloves, minced ½ teaspoon saffron threads (optional) ½ teaspoon ground cumin 2 ½ cups unsalted chicken stock 1 ½ cups uncooked farro, rinsed and drained 1 (14.5-oz.) can unsalted diced tomatoes, drained 6 large pimiento-stuffed green olives, sliced 1 cup frozen petite green peas Fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves (optional) Directions Combine chicken, vinegar, black pepper, 1 teaspoon oregano and ¼ teaspoon salt in a bowl; turn to coat chicken on all sides. Let stand 20 minutes; drain. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add 6 thighs to pan in a single layer; cook until well browned, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate. Repeat process with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and remaining 6 chicken thighs. Reduce heat to medium. Add onion, bell pepper and garlic to pan; cook, stirring often, until tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in saffron (if using), cumin, 1 teaspoon oregano and 1 teaspoon salt; cook 1 minute. Stir in stock, farro and tomatoes. Increase heat to high; bring to a boil. Return chicken and accumulated juices to pan. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook until chicken is done, about 20 minutes. Stir in olives. Cook, uncovered, until farro is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 8 minutes. Stir in peas; cook until peas are tender, about 3 minutes. Garnish with parsley, if desired. Originally appeared: Cooking Light Power Bowls Issue Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 516 Calories 14g Fat 49g Carbs 44g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size 2 chicken thighs and 1 cup farro mixture Calories 516 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 49g 18% Dietary Fiber 10g 36% Total Sugars 5g Protein 44g 88% Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Sodium 756mg 33% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved