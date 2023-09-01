Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Thigh Recipes Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Bowls Be the first to rate & review! Bone-in chicken thighs are pan-seared before being basted with sticky-sweet sauce and slow-cooked to fork-tender perfection. Sear the chicken thighs in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan and hindering browning. Though we swoon over the superiorly moist meat, the real magic lies within the sauce, which masters the balance of savory and sweet. For a burst of freshness, we add a simple cabbage slaw that rounds out the meal with a satisfying crunch. To get an extra dose of veggies, pair it with sugar snap or snow peas. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickeyt, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 3 hrs 20 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 ½ pound bone-in, skinless chicken thighs ¼ cup cornstarch 1 tablespoon canola oil 2 scallions ¼ cup unsalted ketchup ¼ cup honey 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger 2 teaspoons minced garlic ¾ teaspoon kosher salt ½ cup plus 1 Tbsp. rice vinegar, divided 2 (8.8-oz.) pouches precooked microwavable brown rice 3 cups packaged cabbage-and-carrot coleslaw ¾ cup thinly sliced radishes 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil Directions Place chicken thighs in a large ziplock plastic freezer bag; sprinkle with cornstarch, and seal. Shake bag until chicken is evenly coated. Remove chicken; shake off excess cornstarch. Heat canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, and cook 3 minutes on each side or until browned. Place in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Thinly slice green parts of scallions; set aside. Finely chop white parts of scallions; stir together with ketchup, honey, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, salt and 1/2 cup vinegar in a medium bowl. Pour sauce over chicken in slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH for 3 hours, or on LOW for 7 hours and 30 minutes, until chicken is tender and cooked through. Remove chicken from slow cooker; cool slightly. Carefully remove bones from each thigh; discard bones. Heat rice according to package directions. Stir together coleslaw, radishes, sesame oil and remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar in a large bowl. Spoon cooked rice into bowls. Top with coleslaw mixture and chicken. Drizzle with sauce from slow cooker; sprinkle with scallion slices. Originally appeared: Cooking Light Power Bowls Issue Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 482 Calories 14g Fat 48g Carbs 41g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size about 1/2 cup rice, 1/2 cup coleslaw mixture, 1 1/2 chicken thighs, and 3 Tbsp. sauce Calories 482 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 48g 17% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 16g Added Sugars 12g 24% Protein 41g 82% Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Sodium 752mg 33% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved