Love Loaded Baked Potatoes? You'll Love These Loaded Cauliflower Bowls

Replace loaded baked potatoes with these roasted cauliflower bowls topped with cheese, bacon, scallions and sour cream. You can increase the protein by adding chopped grilled chicken or shrimp.

Active Time: 15 mins
Total Time: 25 mins
Servings: 4

Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Low Carbohydrate Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free

Ingredients

6 cups small cauliflower florets
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 ounces shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese, divided (3/4 cup)
½ teaspoon black pepper, divided
¼ teaspoon salt
2 scallions, thinly sliced, divided
¼ cup low-fat sour cream
¼ cup crumbled cooked bacon

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Toss cauliflower and oil together in a large bowl. Transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet; bake until just tender, 12 to 15 minutes.

Return cauliflower to the bowl and stir in 1/2 cup cheese, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, salt and half the scallions.

Spoon cauliflower mixture into bowls; top evenly with sour cream, bacon and the remaining cheese, scallions and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
216 Calories
15g Fat
11g Carbs
12g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size 1 1/4 cups
Calories 216
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 11g 4%
Dietary Fiber 4g 14%
Total Sugars 4g
Protein 12g 24%
Total Fat 15g 19%
Saturated Fat 7g 35%
Sodium 477mg 21%