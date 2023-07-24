Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fruit Recipes Healthy Berry Recipes Healthy Blueberry Recipes Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars Are the Perfect Summer Treat Be the first to rate & review! These lemon-blueberry cheesecake bars feature the rich, creamy flavor of cheesecake without the fuss. A thin layer of cheesecake flavored with lemon surrounds a mound of fresh blueberries bursting with sweet fruity flavor. You can use this easy recipe as a template, easily swapping out the blueberries for another berry or chopped fruit. Lime zest and juice can be used in place of lemon. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 24, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 5 hrs 20 mins Servings: 9 Nutrition Profile: Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 graham cracker sheets 4 tablespoons unsalted butter (1/2 stick), melted 1 8-ounce package reduced-fat cream cheese, at room temperature ¼ cup granulated sugar ¼ cup sour cream or plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style 1 large egg Zest of 1 large lemon 3 tablespoons lemon juice 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Pinch of salt 1 ½ cups blueberries Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat an 8-inch-square baking pan with cooking spray. Process graham crackers in a food processor until fine crumbs form. Drizzle with butter and pulse until the crumbs are coated. Transfer to the prepared pan and press the mixture firmly and evenly into the bottom of the pan. Bake until lightly browned around the edges, about 10 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for at least 10 minutes. (Leave the oven on.) Meanwhile, wipe out the food processor bowl. Place softened cream cheese, sugar, sour cream (or yogurt), egg, lemon zest, lemon juice, vanilla and salt in the food processor bowl. Process until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl; stir in blueberries. Pour the filling evenly over the baked crust. Bake until the center appears just set, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool to room temperature then cover and refrigerate until cold, about 4 hours more. To make ahead Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 day. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 221 Calories 13g Fat 23g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 9 Serving Size 1 bar Calories 221 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 23g 8% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 14g Added Sugars 6g 12% Protein 4g 8% Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 54mg 18% Vitamin A 527IU 11% Vitamin C 5mg 6% Vitamin D 5IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 26mcg 7% Vitamin K 7mcg 6% Sodium 188mg 8% Calcium 57mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 9mg 2% Potassium 67mg 1% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved