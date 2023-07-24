Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Stew Recipes Hunter's Chicken Stew Tastes Like a Hug From Your Nonna Be the first to rate & review! Hunter's chicken is found across Northern Italy, often known as cacciatore, with many variations. This version uses meaty bone-in chicken thighs and is full of onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. It's also delicious served over egg noodles. By Marialisa Calta Published on July 24, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Ingredients 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil plus 2 tablespoons, divided 3 medium onions, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, minced ½ cup all-purpose flour 12 bone-in chicken thighs (about 4 pounds), skin removed, trimmed 1 teaspoon salt, divided ¼ teaspoon ground pepper, plus more to taste 1 cup dry white wine or vermouth 1 ½ pounds button mushrooms, halved or quartered, depending on size 4 plum tomatoes, chopped 1 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth 2 bay leaves 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary or 3/4 teaspoon dried 1 ⅓ cups cornmeal 6 cups cold water 1 teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon thinly sliced fresh basil Directions Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-low heat. Add onions; cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, until the onions are very soft and translucent, 2 to 4 minutes more. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the onions to a bowl; set aside. Remove the pot from the heat. Place flour in a shallow dish. Sprinkle chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Dredge the chicken in the flour. Gently shake off any excess. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in the Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add half the chicken; cook, turning once, until browned on both sides, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and chicken. Pour wine (or vermouth) into the pot; cook, stirring and scraping up any browned bits with a wooden spoon, for 1 minute. Stir in mushrooms, tomatoes, broth, bay leaves and rosemary. Return the reserved onions to the pan. Add the chicken and any accumulated juices, making sure each piece is partially submerged. Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to medium-low. Partially cover the pan and cook, gently stirring once or twice, until the chicken is very tender, about 1 hour. Meanwhile, combine cornmeal, water and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Partially cover the pan, reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thick and very creamy, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, while you finish the stew. Remove the chicken to a plate and tent with foil to keep warm. Bring the liquid in the pan to a boil over medium-high heat; cook until thickened, 10 to 15 minutes. Skim or blot any visible fat from the surface. Season with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste. Return the chicken to the pan. Gently stir in basil. Serve the stew over the polenta. To make ahead Make polenta (Step 5) up to 1 hour before serving. Prepare stew through Step 6, cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Reheat stew and stir in basil (Step 7). Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 472 Calories 16g Fat 37g Carbs 39g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Serving Size about 1 cup stew and 1/2 cup polenta Calories 472 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 37g 13% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 5g Protein 39g 78% Total Fat 16g 21% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 173mg 58% Vitamin A 317IU 6% Vitamin C 9mg 10% Vitamin D 15IU 4% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 57mcg 14% Vitamin K 9mcg 8% Sodium 737mg 32% Calcium 35mg 3% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 52mg 12% Potassium 815mg 17% Zinc 3mg 27% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. 