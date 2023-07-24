Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Sandwich Recipes Healthy Wrap & Roll Recipes These Chicken Caesar Salad Wraps Have 38 Grams of Protein to Keep You Satisfied Be the first to rate & review! These chicken Caesar salad wraps make for a quick, easy lunch or dinner. We like a mix of romaine and kale for texture and color, but you can use one or the other if you prefer. Romaine will not hold well once dressed, so we recommend making this wrap up to 1 day in advance or the leaves will get soggy. Parmesan crisps act as another crouton-like element—use store-bought crisps or make your own with our Parmesan Crisps recipe. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 24, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Photo: Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 5 cups chopped romaine lettuce hearts and/or lacinato kale 2 cups chopped cooked chicken breast ½ cup bottled yogurt-based Caesar dressing (see Tip) 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese ½ cup garlic-and-cheese seasoned croutons, coarsely crushed ¼ cup Parmesan crisps, coarsely crushed 4 (10-inch) whole-wheat tortillas Directions Combine romaine (and/or kale), chicken, dressing and grated Parmesan in a large bowl; toss to coat. If using kale, massage the dressing into the leaves to tenderize. Fold croutons and Parmesan crisps into the salad mixture. Lay 1 tortilla on a cutting board. Spoon 1 1/2 cups of salad mixture into the center of the tortilla; roll up like a burrito. Cut in half, if desired. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and salad mixture. Tip Find yogurt-based Caesar dressing in the produce section of the grocery store, such as Bolthouse Farms. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023 Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 447 Calories 13g Fat 42g Carbs 38g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 wrap Calories 447 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 42g 15% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 4g Added Sugars 2g 4% Protein 38g 76% Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 88mg 29% Vitamin A 1586IU 32% Vitamin C 14mg 16% Vitamin D 6IU 2% Folate 12mcg 3% Vitamin K 1mcg 1% Sodium 918mg 40% Calcium 190mg 15% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 30mg 7% Potassium 234mg 5% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved