These Tiramisu-Inspired Energy Balls Have 6 Grams of Protein

These sweet energy balls draw flavor inspiration from the classic Italian dessert tiramisu. Instant espresso powder adds bitterness, while dates provide sweetness to create balanced flavor. A dusting of cocoa powder at the end mimics the dessert's iconic look. When rolling the balls, keep a small bowl of water nearby to keep your fingers moist—it'll make rolling much easier. And don't skip the chilling, as it helps the mixture stay together.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy
Julia Levy

Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon.

Published on July 21, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the High Protein Tiramisu Energy Balls
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups pitted dates

  • ½ cup unsalted, unsweetened cashew butter

  • ¼ cup whole-milk plain yogurt

  • 1 tablespoon instant espresso powder

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • 1 ⅓ cups old-fashioned rolled oats

  • 2 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese

  • 2 tablespoons cocoa powder

Directions

  1. Place dates in a heatproof bowl; pour boiling water over to cover. Let stand until soft, about 10 minutes. Drain well.

  2. Place the drained dates in a food processor; pulse until coarsely chopped. Add cashew butter, yogurt, espresso powder, vanilla and salt. Pulse until incorporated. Add oats; pulse until fully combined and incorporated. Transfer the mixture to a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate for 10 minutes.

  3. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of the date mixture onto a sheet of wax paper or parchment paper; with moistened fingers, gently press into a 1½-inch round (about ¼-inch thick). Spoon ¼ teaspoon cream cheese in the center of the round. Carefully pinch the date mixture around the cream cheese to seal; roll into a 1-inch ball. Repeat the process with the remaining date mixture and cream cheese. Refrigerate the balls until no longer sticky, about 30 minutes.

  4. Dust the balls with cocoa powder and serve.

To make ahead:

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Serving Size 3 balls
Calories 250
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 36g 13%
Dietary Fiber 4g 16%
Total Sugars 19g
Protein 6g 12%
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 6mg 2%
Vitamin A 53IU 1%
Vitamin C 0mg 0%
Vitamin D 0IU 0%
Folate 17mcg 4%
Vitamin K 1mcg 1%
Sodium 182mg 8%
Calcium 40mg 3%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 74mg 18%
Potassium 351mg 7%
Zinc 1mg 9%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

